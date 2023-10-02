Every corner of the Region of Murcia fell silent yesterday in tribute to the victims of the fire in the Las Atalayas nightclubs. A sadness that was reflected from the first hour in the atmosphere in the streets and that was palpable, especially, in the tribute acts with a minute of silence at the doors of the town halls.

In the city of Murcia, the event held in the Glorieta de España was experienced in a special way, in which there was a great participation. The mayor, José Ballesta, issued an order declaring three days of official mourning in the municipality, as a sign of respect and solidarity with the families of the victims, which “has plunged the city into the most absolute sadness.” », in his words.

The first mayor showed the families the support and condolences of the Murcia City Council, “although nothing can calm the pain of the loss of a loved one” and thanked the wave of solidarity unleashed throughout the country after learning the fatal news.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo highlighted that "we of Cartagena join in the pain of the relatives" of the victims.

In Caravaca de la Cruz, the place of residence of four of the disappeared, the call was also experienced with enormous emotion. Its councilor, José Francisco García, in turn endorsed the municipal commitment to care for the families, in particular to help the three minors, children of one of the couples whom he has not yet identified.

Also in the cities of Cartagena and Lorca there were gatherings to observe the corresponding minute of silence as a sign of mourning for the event. In addition to mayors, councilors and municipal employees, numerous residents were present. The mayor of the port city explained that “we Cartagenans join in the pain of the relatives.”

“It is vital that it be thoroughly investigated to avoid future similar accidents,” emphasized the councilor of Molina, José Ángel Alfonso.



In the Plaza de España in Molina de Segura, members of the Corporation, municipal workers and neighbors observed three minutes of silence as a sign of mourning, one for each day of mourning declared in the Region. The mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, stressed that “my thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, as well as with all Murcians at this very difficult time.” He pointed out that “it is vital that this fact be thoroughly investigated in order to avoid future similar accidents and thus guarantee the safety of everyone in this type of space.”

San Javier and Jumilla



On the other hand, all official events scheduled up to and including this Wednesday have been suspended, so some activities of the senior days and the ‘Molina is cinema’ week will delay their celebration.



The Municipal Corporation and workers from the San Javier City Council also came out to the door to observe a minute of silence “as a sign of solidarity with the victims and injured as well as support for family and friends, and the entire city of Murcia.”

The municipalities suspended official events and scheduled activities as a sign of mourning for the deceased

Likewise, Jumilla joined the call for a minute of silence at the main door of the Town Hall, where the mayor, Severa González, together with different councilors from all municipal groups, the commissioner of the Local Police, officials and Jumillanos met. who joined the concentration. The moment ended with emotional applause.



In Puerto Lumbreras, members of the City Council, staff and neighbors gathered at the entrance to the cultural civic center. “We are united in the pain of this tragic news, which is why we send our deepest condolences to the city of Murcia and to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one,” said the mayor, María Ángeles Túnez.

Some displays of solidarity that were repeated throughout all the towns of the Community. In addition, activities have been suspended across the board, such as in Abarán where on Sunday several events were suspended on the last day of the patron saint festivities, including jazz musical activities, which will finally take place on Friday, as well as the final fireworks on Saturday. 7.