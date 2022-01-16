The small thread of hope that was still maintained ended up breaking during the first hours of yesterday. Almost four weeks after his admission to the Morales Meseguer hospital, the mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas, had no choice but to do something he had never done in his 63 years of life: surrender, in this case, to the disease. It was on Christmas Eve when the complications of a Covid-19 infection forced Juan José to be transferred to the ICU of the aforementioned hospital. It was there that he was being treated for years for the leukemia that was detected in 2004 and it was there that he waged his battle against the coronavirus. For a few moments, it seemed that medical treatment would allow him to overcome this new pathology, but, finally, the damage it had caused to his lungs became irreversible.

An active trade unionist in the Workers’ Commissions and a historical militant and leader of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE) in the town, Cánovas assumed the mayor’s office of Totana in a minority as a result of the 2019 municipal elections, after being the confluence candidacy Win Totana-IU the most voted. Thus, he returned to occupy a position that he had already held for two years in the previous legislature through an agreement with the PSOE. But the trust in Cánovas never understood parties or ideologies, but respect and affection for his involvement with the life and needs of the municipality and its neighbors. This is the only way to understand that this left-wing proposal was the most voted just a month after Vox emerged as the most voted formation in the town, according to the results of the previous General Elections.

Cánovas, who had been suffering from leukemia for years, will be fired this Monday with an act in the Plaza de la Constitución



Thus, the consternation was shown this Sunday as a generalized feeling in a town that fired a “dear and good person, who has worked all over the world, although if possible, with more zeal for the working people”, as Rosa and Mari, two residents of the town, who were on a terrace in the Plaza de la Balsa Vieja. This appreciation has been felt, publicly and notoriously, at the institutional level. In fact, the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, decreed a day of official mourning for the death, so the flags of public buildings in the Region of Murcia will fly at half-staff on Monday. For his part, up to three days of mourning have been decreed from what has been his home for almost a quarter of a century, the Totana City Council, where he arrived as a councilor in 1987 and to which he returned after leaving public life for two years. to fight his leukemia. There, on his balcony, he has been wearing a large black ribbon since Sunday and there, in the Plaza de la Constitución, his farewell will take place on Monday, through a funeral officiated at 10 in the morning, with the presence of the body of Cánovas, who It will be cremated later.

“Those closest to us, without quite believing it, we were already waiting for this fatal outcome for a few days,” explained with tears in his eyes and after placing the enormous crepe Javier Baños, Councilor for Social Welfare and partner in struggle for four legislatures. “His involvement has been total; you just have to see the negotiations that it has been developing so that the Town Hall sticks its neck out after the enormous debts left by the urban ‘boom’”, added Baños. “His complaints about corruption at the time of the ‘Totem’ led to reprisals and led him to spend the worst time of his life,” explained his friend and colleague Alfonso Cayuela, who admitted to being “very fucked up.”

Involved until the end



His vocation for service even led him to continue signing emergency resolutions while he was admitted to the plant, although the government action was already being carried out by Verónica Carricondo, head of Tourism, Culture and Celebrations. “Despite knowing that he was a person with risk pathologies, he has always been on the front line, also during the pandemic,” added the head of Civil Protection, José María Sánchez, highlighting his generosity. “Once he left me his credit card to pay the tuition for a girl who didn’t show up,” he recalled.

The Pichirichi Mortuary became a hive this Sunday after hearing the news. They came, of course, friends, acquaintances and colleagues. But also political rivals in which Cánovas left his mark. “He was a great neighbor and a great person,” said José Antonio Muñoz, mayor in Totana for several legislatures. “I worked with him during my time as mayor of Alhama and government delegate and he was always affectionate and respectful,” commented the socialist Diego Conesa, accompanied by a large delegation from his party. “He made himself loved and his decisions only served the common good,” added the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, also present.