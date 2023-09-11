He was aboard his car when it collided with a truck and then with a wall: Alessandro Donati was only 29 years old

Alessandro Donati he lost his life at just 29 years old, following a serious road accident which occurred in Livorno on 8 September. The boy crashed into a truck and then into a wall while he was driving his car.

It was around midnight when Alessandro Donati was driving via Leonardo da Vinci in Livorno. For reasons still being ascertained, the 29-year-old died crashed head-on into a truck, and then ended his run against a wall. Unfortunately, the boy was stuck between the sheets of his four-wheeled vehicle. After the alarm, raised by the driver of the other vehicle involved, health workers rushed to the scene and done everything possible to help Alexander.

The intervention of the firefighters was also necessary, who extracted the body from the cockpit. Unfortunately it was already too late and the paramedics had no choice but to do so confirm the death of the 29 year old.

Investigations underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident

Municipal officers and 113 officers also intervened and started investigations to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the road accident and ascertain the responsibilities of the two drivers. After the collision, the truck driver was taken to hospital for all the necessary checks. It seems that did not suffer serious consequences.

A community shocked by the disappearance of Alessandro Donati

The community of Livorno is shocked, Alessandro Donati was well known in the area. He was passionate about sports and often followed the matches as a referee. Today everyone remembers him as a wonderful person, always determined and capable of transmitting serenity to everyone around him. Numerous messages have appeared on the web, published by all those who, still in disbelief, wanted it say goodbye to him for the last timethrough sentences full of affection, love and closeness for his family.