The Autonomous Community will inject 350,000 euros into 14 businesses in the historic center of Lorca of the total of 51 that participated in the call for aid. It was revealed this Friday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, who visited some of them together with the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, and the presidents of the Ceclor employer’s association and the Chamber of Commerce, Juan Jódar and Juan Francisco Gómez, respectively.

By sectors, the activities related to restoration stood out, both in terms of the number of approved files and the value of the subsidy, for which seven files have been approved, in addition to those from other professional sectors such as legal or real estate. .

The regional government’s non-refundable aid of 70% of the investment made, up to a maximum of 30,000 euros, is intended to support the commercial and tourist reactivation of the old area of ​​the city.

The objective is to carry out works to refurbish premises, sanitation, air conditioning, electricity, new furniture and capital goods. Applicants had to present investments started from January 1, 2023 for a minimum amount of 10,000 euros.

According to Marín, the granting of the subsidy has allowed the maintenance of 94 direct jobs and the creation of five new jobs. The counselor gave a “very positive assessment” of this line of aid because “it will be a stimulus for the municipality,” he assured.

He announced that the regional government will study launching a new call in the next year due to “the good reception that the first one has had”, and also assured that the rehabilitation of the old town will have a “preponderant role” in the 2024 regional budgets.

In this sense, the president of Ceclor stated that the success of the first call for aid for the reactivation of the old town “forces” the employers’ association to propose the next one. He explained that the 14 benefited projects total an investment of 1.7 million euros and thanked the regional government for the resolution of the call has been carried out in “record time.”

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, also highlighted the importance of this action and considered it “decisive” that young entrepreneurship has an important presence in the old part of the city.

According to Gil, this will be the “mandate of the historic center, it is its time” after the reconstruction of the city after the 2011 earthquakes has been carried out. For the mayor, this area of ​​the city needs the “priority attention” of all the administrations.