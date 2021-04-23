The regional government will tender in May the construction project of the new rainwater collector in the municipality of Los Alcázares, with which it is intended to minimize the impact of rains in the center of the municipality and its arrival in the Mar Menor. “It is a commitment of President López Miras and in just over a year we have drawn up the project, we received the approval of the City Council in December and all the pertinent procedures have been carried out, which will allow us to approve it in a few weeks in the Governing Council”, said the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, Antonio Luengo.

The counselor made this announcement during the meeting of the Mar Menor Inter-Administrative Coordination Forum, where he stressed that “it is a question of Priority and necessary action to reduce flooding in the area, which has an investment of more than 2 million euros and will have an execution period of five months ”. The meeting was attended by the mayors of Los Alcázares, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, as well as the vice mayor of Cartagena.

In this way, it will act in 971 meters from Labrador street, collecting rainwater from the area outside the urban area, and, after crossing the school and Jaén street, it will pass through Orense, Joaquín Blume and avenida streets. October 13 until connecting with Avenida de La Libertad to Calle Telégrafos.

On the other hand, the counselor referred to the project of the bypass of channel D7 and the new laminating pond of 128,000 cubic meters that “the regional government has projected to reduce the pressure of the volume of water that reaches the perimeter channel in the vicinity of the Los Alcázares WWTP.” He recalled that “we are still waiting for the Los Alcázares City Council to approve the availability of the land to be able to tender the project.” The performance is budgeted at 1.2 million euros.

Third, he highlighted that this week the project of repair of sewage collectors in various areas of Los Alcázares, in which the Community has invested 432,000 euros, rehabilitating 1.4 kilometers of pipes to avoid possible spills into the Mar Menor and which has used state-of-the-art technology with the use of sleeving of the pipes by polymerization with ultraviolet light. To this is added the previous rehabilitation in Condesa street, close to 85,000 euros.

These actions that have just been undertaken or that are close to their execution amount to more than 3.5 million euros, “so no one can doubt the commitment of the regional government to Los Alcázares and the investments that we are undertaking to improve the lives of their neighbors, reduce flooding and protect the Mar Menor, ”Luengo said.

The person in charge of Water explained that “it is necessary for the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to develop the hydrological correction projects included in the Zero Discharge Project in the areas of public hydraulic domain. For this they must start construction of runoff and sediment retention structures, as well as the restoration of riverside vegetation in the Albujón, Maraña, Miranda or La Cobatica boulevards ».

Absence of the Government of Spain



The counselor regretted the absence of the representatives of the Government of Spain, “Which once again expresses its contempt for the Mar Menor, its lack of proposals and investments for its recovery and no interest in launching the actions included in the Zero Dumping Project.”

Luengo recalled that “collaboration between administrations is fundamental and a priority if we want to provide real and effective solutions, and just as the regional government and city councils work with loyalty and cooperation, we need that the Government is Spain, it also sits at the table with us ».

Physico-chemical parameters



During the meeting, the physical-chemical parameters that measure the state and recovery of the Mar Menor were reported. Thus, the latest measurements on April 13 “confirm the stability of the ecosystem that we have been checking in recent months,” said the counselor.

According to the most recent reports from the scientific community presented in the Social Participation Committee and the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor, «we find low concentrations of nutrients and chlorophyll, thanks to the self-regulating capacity of the ecosystem and the consolidation of the recovery of biological communities, although The salinity continues to be low due to the fact that fresh water inlets are maintained through the Albujón Rambla».

The parameters place the oxygen level at 7.43 mg / L, the chlorophyll at 0.57 µgr / L, the salinity at 41.15 gr / L and the transparency close to four and a half meters. For its part, the temperature is currently at 19 ‘degrees and the turbidity at 0.92 FTU. In this way, “the Mar Menor is the most monitored body of water in Europe, which allows us to know its evolution at all times,” Luengo said.