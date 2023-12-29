Friday, December 29, 2023, 3:37 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Community granted subsidies worth 1,715,890 euros to improve the quality of services offered in day centers for seniors included in the System for Autonomy and Dependency Care (SAAD).

Specifically, they were carried out through direct concession to 49 social and local entities that provide the day center service with places arranged and agreed with the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS).

This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz, during her visit to the 'La Blanca Paloma' day care center for people with Alzheimer's in Murcia, which will receive 19,669 euros to improve equipment and training for professionals.

Ruiz highlighted that the purpose of these subsidies is “to continue guaranteeing comprehensive quality and specialized care for people who are in a situation of dependency in the Region of Murcia, providing the entities providing the services with the necessary resources to do so.”

Regional financing is aimed at creating more accessible spaces and improving infrastructure and equipment. It also includes the development of training programs for professionals at the centers for better specialization in the new long-term care model.