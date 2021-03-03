The regional government has initiated contacts with the central Executive to advance the arrival of European funds to the Region. The first meeting took place this week with a videoconference between the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, and the person in charge of directing the office created by the Government of Spain to distribute the European fund ‘Next Generation’, Manuel de la Rocha.

During the meeting, held at the request of the Community given the “scant information offered to the autonomous communities by the central government”, the head of the Treasury expressed his concern because this “uncertainty about the selection of projects and the means of injection of these funds»May impair the correct planning and management of the items to be assigned by the European Union.

In addition to this greater clarity on the approval deadlines and the start of execution of the financed actions, one of the issues that worries the Region of Murcia is that the different sectoral conferences are following disparate criteria to address the arrival of funds.

Celdrán transferred to the director of the office the proposal made recently to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, so that this information is centralized through the Sectorial Conference of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which must unify criteria and coordinate a single line of action.

The head of the Treasury also told de la Rocha that it is “essential that the central government accept the communities when prioritizing projects”, since “these initiatives are going to transform territories, and the territories themselves cannot be left to the margin of decisions on what is going to define our policies for the next ten years ”.

In the Region of Murcia, if objective criteria of population, GDP and unemployment rate are applied, this European aid fund should lead to the arrival of 2.4 billion euros. In this sense, the counselor expressed his concern about the announcement made by the Minister of Finance about the application of strictly competitive criteria in the distribution of funds. “This can generate an evident territorial imbalance that further increases inequality between communities, so we consider it important that a territorial criterion is also introduced to guarantee a fair distribution.”

Definition of strategic projects



The Ministry raised various queries on the implementation of the so-called strategic projects for economic recovery and transformation (PERTE), that is, those initiatives with a high drag capacity for economic growth, employment and competitiveness of the economy. Specifically, Celdrán was interested in the number of projects of this type that would receive funds, and by the degree of advancement of this mechanism.

Likewise, the counselor demanded that the municipalities play an active role in the management of the funds and requested additional information on the mechanisms that are contemplated to finance their projects, since it remains to be defined whether this would come through a direct injection of funds or through the communities. The same doubt is reproduced in the case of the projects requested by the universities, since the central Executive has not clarified whether the financing would come directly to them or through the autonomous communities, with finalist items.

Celdrán told de la Rocha that companies and the self-employed have also shown the Community their concern for knowing the mechanisms and conditions that will be followed so that part of the financing can reach the private sector directly. Specifically, these groups have expressed their concern that the central government does not have the capacity to process the thousands of expressions of interest that are being registered.

In this sense, the head of the Treasury also proposed that mechanisms be articulated with the autonomous communities that guarantee that the aid from the European fund reaches the small and medium businesses, which constitute about 99 percent of the business fabric