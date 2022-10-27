THE TRUTH Murcia.. Thursday, October 27, 2022, 09:12



The managing director of the Murcian Institute of Agrarian and Environmental Research and Development (Imida), Víctor Serrano, participated in the round table ‘Prosperity in rural areas’, held in Lima (Peru) as part of the meeting prior to the IV World Summit on the Regions on Food Security and Sovereignty. In his speech, Serrano spoke about the Rural Development Plan for the Region and emphasized measure 19, relating to Participatory Local Development (Leader) and the Local Action Groups that promote it.

Serrano also referred to other measures, such as the commitment to innovation in rural areas (operational groups); transfer and training; women in rural areas; population maintenance; and the modernization of agricultural systems “for the environmental, economic and social sustainability of the rural environment of the Region,” he explained.