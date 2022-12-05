The execution of this chapter of the regional Budget for this year was barely around 35% at the beginning of December
The boost to the regional economy that the Autonomous Community Budget should provide, thanks to public investment and the resources that it distributes among a multitude of organizations in the form of aid, is not all that it could be, due to the discreet execution of some of the chapters and programs that most directly influenced
