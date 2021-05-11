The vaccination process in the Region of Murcia is progressing at the slowest pace in the entire country. This is demonstrated by the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, which reveals that only 81.8% of Murcian people over 60 years of age have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is the third worst rate by autonomous communities, only behind the Canary Islands and Valencia and five points below the national average (86.7%). In relation to the percentage of the population over 60 years of age that has received the full schedule of the vaccine (the two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca or the only ‘prick’ that requires the Janssen compound), the data are even worse and we they rank as the region with the lowest percentage of immunized population over 60 years of age. Only 32.7% have received the full guideline in the Region, compared to the national average of 40.1%. It is the same position that the Region of Murcia had been occupying in the latest reports published by the Ministry during the past week. For its part, Extremadura continues to be the autonomous community with the highest percentage of citizens over 60 years vaccinated with the two doses, reaching 46.5%. Almost half of its population in that age group.

Furthermore, only 5.4% of Murcians between 60 and 69 years of age have received the complete vaccine schedule, which is practically the same percentage of the completely immunized population in the age group between 25 and 49 years (5.1%). Among patients aged 50 to 59 years, the complete pattern reaches 6.6 of the inhabitants of the Region, a percentage that rises to 28.2% in the case of the age group that goes from 70 to 79 years. And, according to data from the Ministry, there are still more than 3% of Murcians over 80 years old without receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

“The planned rhythm”



On the other hand, the Region of Murcia is also the community that administers the least vaccines to its population in relation to the doses received, according to data published yesterday by the Ministry of Health. Of the 606,155 doses delivered so far, the regional health authorities have only used 514,267, representing 84.8%. It is the lowest rate in the entire country and almost ten points below the national average, which already stands at 94%. Despite everything, sources from the Ministry of Health defended yesterday that “vaccination continues to advance at the expected rate” in the Region of Murcia.

5.4% between 60 and 69 years have received the full guideline in the Region, almost the same percentage as among those between 25 and 49



The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, already attributed these bad data last weekend to the problems with the AstraZeneca formula and the more than 70,000 accumulated doses in the warehouses of the Region. Problems that other regions do not seem to have, judging by their results. López Miras said that the lurching in the national strategy with this compound “is making it very difficult for people to trust this vaccine,” and yesterday the Ministry’s sources insisted along the same lines: “We are awaiting instructions from the Ministry of Health to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca to people who have already received their first dose and who are under 60 years of age. This vaccine has also been administered to citizens aged 60 to 65 years, although part of this population has not wanted to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca compound. It is the age group in which this compound generates more doubts, although Health could not offer yesterday the exact percentage of citizens who have rejected the preparation of the British company.

What the Ministry of Health did yesterday was to accuse the Ministry of “generating mistrust” with this vaccine “by not ruling on the administration of second doses in children under 60 years.” The department led by Juan José Pedreño also recalled its position in the Interterritorial Council regarding the “disagreement with the delay in the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca to the population under 60 years of age”, and asked the Ministry of Health to “be Rethink this position, follow the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency and scientific societies, or at least offer the possibility that these people get vaccinated on a voluntary basis, since there are more than enough AstraZeneca doses available to administer the complete guideline. ‘

Recaptions



The vaccination campaign with AstraZeneca continues this week in the Region for citizens between 60 and 65 years old in Las Torres de Cotillas (this Tuesday) and in Molina de Segura (tomorrow Wednesday). In addition, “during the next two weeks they will continue to be done for people who want to be vaccinated in this age group,” explained the same sources from the Ministry of Health. That is, to insist again with those patients in the Region who have not received their corresponding ‘prick’ against Covid-19, either because they have not been able, or because they have not wanted to.