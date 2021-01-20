The Community decided to extend until June 30, 2021 the validity of teleworking for its public employees, with the same criteria that initially governed until January 31, and after receiving the majority support of union representatives, according to sources from the regional government in a statement. Thus, the workers who can continue to avail themselves of this option are those with children under 14 years of age or dependents, those who belong to a group at risk from Covid-19 and those who occupy collective offices where it is not possible to comply with the safety distances.

The extension agreement was adopted this Wednesday within the framework of the Sectorial Board of Administration and Services, which was chaired by the general director of Public Function, Carmen Zamora, and had the favorable votes of the UGT and CCOO unions. This decision must be validated by the Governing Council in the next few days, and its subsequent publication in the BORM will officially activate the extension throughout the first semester.

In the case of public employees with children under 14 years of age or dependents At their own expense, they can continue to do between 20 and 80% of their workday from their homes, in a measure especially aimed at parents teleworking on those days when their children enrolled in regulated education must stay at home.

For their part, the people belonging to risk groups and those who are advised by the Community Occupational Risk Prevention Service not to go to their posts in person can also take advantage of telework, which, where appropriate, may comprise up to 100% of the day. Finally, in the case of employees located in collective offices where the safety distance conditions cannot be met, they will continue to alternate face-to-face assistance with teleworking.

They are currently 1,660 public employees of the regional Administration that are carrying out their activity in the teleworking modality (1,123 women and 537 men). A total of 1,544 public workers carry out between 20 and 80% of their working hours from home, while 116 are those who fulfill 100% of their working hours from their homes.

A broad and flexible regulation



The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, stressed that “it was essential that the regulations maintain their breadth and flexibility to continue adapting to the different stages of the pandemic and to adapt to the requests of the workers. The main objective is to make the protection of employees and users compatible with the provision of public services in the Community ”.

In parallel, the Ministry continues to advance in a structural regulation of telework that consolidates it in the regional Administration. To do this, it is finalizing a draft of this new regulation, which it will later negotiate with the trade union organizations.