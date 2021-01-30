The third wave is on the way to becoming, by far, the most devastating in the Region, which yesterday surpassed the barrier of a thousand deaths (1,017, to be exact) when the Ministry of Health notified another 22 deaths registered on Thursday . January is thus confirmed as the most tragic month of the pandemic. In just 28 days, 269 people have lost their lives, the same number of deaths as those that occurred between March 20 and October 18. The average number of deaths this past week is twenty per day.

In addition, the situation of the hospitals does not invite us to think that this black escalation is going to stop, because although admissions are stabilizing – there are 1,090 hospitalized for Covid, forty less than the previous day – ICUs continue to fill up. 175 patients remained in intensive care yesterday, seven more than on Wednesday. This represents an occupancy of 143%, if the structural capacity of these units is taken into account. The spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, pointed out that hospitals are “those that bear the greatest weight of the pandemic at the moment”, and recalled that the situation is “worrying.”

In Reina Sofía there are only three operating rooms, and the same happens in Morales Meseguer



The collapse that most hospitals are facing has made it necessary to substantially reduce surgical activity, as announced by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, when phase 4 of the contingency plan was declared last weekend. At the Reina Sofía and Morales Meseguer this affects even priority 1 surgery, although “urgent and non-delayed surgery is maintained,” explains Fernando de la Cierva, Reina Sofía’s medical director. In this hospital there was a new peak in admissions yesterday (28), bringing the number of hospitalized by Covid to 192. Of these, 34 are ICU patients, although the service capacity is 14 beds. Hence, critical patients are being admitted to the area of ​​Major Ambulatory Surgery (CMA) and Resuscitation. But, in addition, there are another 16 patients on the ward who require non-invasive ventilation.

The lack of beds is compounded by the need to reinforce critical units with nurses from the surgical area



Faced with this saturation, the Reina Sofía currently maintains a single operating room for priority 1, in addition to another for emergencies and a third for priority ophthalmology interventions. “We are mainly maintaining tumor surgeries and other complex interventions.” Likewise, referral to concerts is being used.

A personnel problem



The problem is not only of beds, but also of personnel. Operating room nurses have to take care of critical and semi-critical patients in the CMA and resuscitation at this time, since they are the most expert in the management of these patients, together with their ICU colleagues.

In Morales Meseguer the situation is similar, with a single operating room for priority 1 and another two for emergencies. Part of the surgical area is occupied by 17 beds installed urgently due to the risk of overflowing the different areas that are already enabled as ICUs. If the pressure does not increase this weekend, Morales will open more operating rooms on Monday or Tuesday, explains the managing director, Andrés Carrillo.

Santa Lucía will deliver pulse oximeters to patients who will be monitored by telephone at their homes



La Arrixaca is the hospital with the highest surgical activity. The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has tried to guarantee less pressure from Covid in this center as it is a regional reference for complex interventions that cannot be paralyzed. “We are resisting quite acceptably, and in our service the interventions for cancer are not suffering delays”, explains Pablo Ramírez, chief of General and Digestive Surgery. Eight operating rooms are operating daily plus referrals to subsidized centers, where patients are operated on by the surgeons of La Arrixaca.

“The anesthesia service and the surgical nursing department are making a great effort to maintain the oncological surgical activity”, highlights Ramírez. The hospital management indicates that “priority 1” is being operated, with the intention of increasing the number of interventions “as soon as the pressure drops.”

Daily programming



As for Cartagena, “priorities 1 have not been suspended at any time, nor the emergencies,” says Management. The schedule “changes according to the availability of beds and the processes to be operated.” In Santa Lucia and Rosell there were 252 Covid patients yesterday, of which 42 remained in the ICU.

In Santa Lucía, as well as in La Arrixaca or Morales Meseguer, a team has been created to monitor Covid patients at home by phone. The objective is to avoid admissions due to hospital saturation. These patients will be given a pulse oximeter, which measures oxygen saturation. Five professionals are part of this team. “They will call by phone daily, and every twelve hours, to patients who have come to the Emergency Department of Santa Lucía and Rosell and those who have been discharged from the plant and need follow-up.”