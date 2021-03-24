The Region of Murcia disseminates a primary care protocol to guarantee the stay in the home of people affected by the crisis as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a guide aimed at families at risk of losing their home that contains the steps to follow to find a solution to their unforeseen financial insolvencies.

The priority of the regional Executive is to offer a personalized advice to alleviate the anguish of families who are forced to suffer economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus, Community sources reported in a press release.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, presented the protocol this Wednesday, “which is an express relief roadmap«Carried out by the Housing Mediation Service of the Region of Murcia, with which» in a simple and understandable way, they can learn about the tools at their disposal to negotiate with landlords or banks, and maintain their homes «.

“We intend to anticipate situations of non-payment of mortgage or rent, assist those who are already in a serious situation and avoid, in any case, that no family is forced to leave their home,” explained the counselor. Families who have financial difficulties to meet the expenses of their housing can contact the Housing Mediation Service, through the telephone 012, where you will be given specific solutions for your particular case thanks to comprehensive legal-financial advice.

“The regional government responds to the challenges posed by the health crisis in the household, and that is why we are strengthening information and advice services to meet the needs of people in the current economic scenario,” said the head of Public Works, who has insisted on the importance of “anticipating and preventing defaults.” He has also advised to go to this free service “as soon as possible because we will have a greater capacity to help.”

Díez de Revenga announced that his department has published a brochure that collects the action protocol in two cases. The first is for those who have received a notification of a lawsuit for non-payment of the mortgage or rent, who are informed that they can have a public defender and request one through the nearest Bar Association.

They are also instructed to go to the Social Services of their municipality and make an appointment at the Housing Mediation Service by telephone 012. These steps can also be followed in the second case, referring to those people who detect problems to face your housing payments but the legal proceedings have not yet started.

Regional aid



Ten of Revenge agreed that the “Wide range” of financial aid that the Community makes available to citizens to pay the rent for their homes.

On the one hand, there are the aid for the social assistance of families, aimed at alleviating emergency situations such as eviction, which it manages in collaboration with Cáritas, Jesús Abandonado and Columbares. On the other hand, grants of up to 3,000 euros enabled for families who have seen their income reduced due to job loss, an ERTE or reduced their working hours or activity.

In terms of social housing, the regional official explained that the regional Executive made available to resident families for more than 25 years the possibility of owning them, “which allows you to save rent and allocate it to other needs.

Also in the last year, the stock of social housing was increased to provide housing for homeless people; they have been invested more than 13.7 million to improve the social housing stock in the last 10 years; and 1,845 families residing in social housing were exempted from paying rent during the entire confinement.