The Autonomous Community and the municipalities of Lorca and Águilas dissolved the Marina de Cope Consortium last Thursday, nineteen years after its creation. This organ, although already inoperative, was the last memory of the urban megaproject projected in the Regional Park of Cabo Cope and Calnegre. The regional government, through counselor Marcos Ortuño and three general directors, as well as representatives of both consistories, agreed to this measure, which had been planned for a long time but had not yet been executed.

In the last session, the public representatives gave an account of the assets of the Consortium, which has 25,852.65 euros in its bank account, despite the fact that this body had been operating for years with a symbolic contribution of 500 euros. The total balance will be settled between the Community, which will keep 50%, and both municipalities: Águilas will receive 30% and Lorca the remaining 20%, according to the agreement.

“The dissolution of the Marina de Cope Consortium is unanimously agreed under the provisions of articles 31 and 9 of the statutes and it is stated that this agreement must be submitted to the final approval of each of the consortium administrations”, It appears from the minutes of the meeting held this week. Community sources explained to this newspaper that “the dissolution of the Consortium has not been carried out before strictly due to administrative and bureaucratic procedures.”

The Marina de Cope project provided for the urbanization of 21 million square meters with some 20 hotels and 9,000 homes, as well as five golf courses, ten soccer fields, an inland marina with 2,000 moorings and a congress center. The land where it was planned to be built was declared protected in 1992. However, the regional government carried out a modification in the Land Law to make the area developable in 2001. Three years later the land was classified as an Action of Interest Regional, in order to speed up procedures and urban processes.

Constitutional Judgment



But it was in 2012 when the Constitutional Court paralyzed the megaproject by agreeing with the appeal filed by various environmental organizations and the PSOE against the Regional Land Law. The high court declared null and unconstitutional the eighth additional provision of the norm, which said that the surface of the protected natural spaces would adjust exclusively to the limits of the Places of Community Importance (LIC).

Although the court stopped any type of building in the area ten years ago, some investors tried to claim for their initiatives to go ahead, but it was not possible after the harsh judicial setback. Now, with the dissolution of the Marina de Cope Consortium, a megaproject that was considered an attack against the protection of natural spaces by the Administration itself is forgotten forever.