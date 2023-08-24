The Community Development Authority in Dubai organized an exhibition for productive families affiliated with the Authority’s financial empowerment program, with the aim of promoting their products and raising awareness of the importance of supporting small home projects as one of the important tributaries of the local economy.

Under the slogan “Welcome to my School”, the exhibition was held in Al Rashidiya Majlis in Dubai, coinciding with the back-to-school season, where the participating families displayed their products of clothing, stationery, accessories and school tools at reasonable prices, which provides good alternatives to reduce the financial burden related to school needs and supports home projects at the same time.

The exhibition, in which 15 productive families participate, comes after a series of training workshops organized by the Authority for families under the supervision of specialists from different fields, to contribute to the development of their businesses in a number of aspects related to production, management and marketing, which helps improve the quality of their products, expand their spread and allow them to develop their projects. And achieve a better financial return.

Maryam Al-Hammadi, Director of the Financial Empowerment Department at the Community Development Authority, stated that the Authority’s strategy to empower beneficiary productive families is based on a horizontal methodology that takes into account a range of factors, starting from building administrative and technical capabilities for production, up to providing them with economic and marketing expertise that allows them to expand their business in an efficient manner. gradual.

Al-Hammadi said: “Home projects constitute a potential force to promote a sustainable economy, whether by providing job opportunities, diversifying the local economy and enhancing competitiveness, as well as providing various sources of income that achieve greater financial stability for families and individuals. From this standpoint, we work with the beneficiary families of the authority on integrated plans that can enable To bring about a radical transformation in their private lives and reflect positively on society.”

She added: “In addition to promoting families’ products, the “Ahlan Madrasati” exhibition, organized by the authority today, provided the region’s residents and visitors with distinguished products at competitive prices before returning to school, which contributes to alleviating their burdens at this stage, as well as providing a new experience for students.

The exhibition was held with the support of a number of government and private agencies, led by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, which distributed free school bags, in addition to Al-Furqan Bookstore, Galaxy Bookstore and Al-Qabil Discounts, which provided its products to visitors of the exhibition at discounted prices in support of productive families and families benefiting from the exhibition.

The products on display included home-made canvas bags, school bags, stationery tools, clothes, and pottery tools, in addition to paintings, gold painting, decoupage, perfumes, smokes, and traditional and oriental foods.