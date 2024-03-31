In line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and within the framework of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, the Community Development Authority, in cooperation with the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Dubai Police, organized a Ramadan evening in which it hosted a number of families of inmates of penal and correctional institutions and those released, with the aim of highlighting the importance of Community awareness and tolerance among different groups of society in promoting social integration.

The event stems from the Authority’s keenness to highlight the success stories of the families of inmates and those released from the psychosocial rehabilitation programs provided by the Authority, with the aim of emphasizing the importance of cohesion and adherence to values ​​and national identity in promoting social integration, which allows the integration of inmates of penal and correctional institutions, those released and their families in a building process. And develop society, and make them productive and active individuals in it, with the aim of changing their lives for the better and providing them with opportunities to enhance their societal integration.

The event, which was held at Umm Suqeim Majlis and organized by the Prisoner and Families Care Department and the Community Development Authority Youth Council, hosted the Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, Brigadier Marwan Julfar, in the presence of a number of executive directors and specialists at the Authority and entities supporting the campaign (AKAF Association, Lootah Technical Center, And the Nahda Women’s Association).

The Executive Director of the Development and Social Welfare Sector at the Authority, Hariz Al-Murr bin Hariz, welcomed the attendees, noting the remarkable achievements achieved by the families in cooperation with the Prisoners and their Families Care Department, which paves the way for their integration in the best ways and helping them to participate effectively in society and contribute to its development and service.

He said, “Overcoming any challenges, no matter how difficult, becomes easier and better through cooperation and joint work by ensuring the empowerment of the families of inmates in penal and correctional institutions and those released, and creating programs and activities that will maintain the community and family cohesion that our state urges.”

For his part, Brigadier Marwan Julfar stressed the concerted efforts of government agencies with the aim of obtaining the best international practices that contribute to achieving high-quality psychosocial rehabilitation for members of the rehabilitation programs provided by the Inmate Care Department. The evening included a dialogue session in which a number of the released detainees participated, in which they talked about their success stories, and how their belief in the necessity of change and their commitment to the rehabilitation programs and psychosocial counseling provided by the Community Development Authority contributed to them moving beyond the past and starting a new, brighter page in their lives.