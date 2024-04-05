In conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, the Community Development Authority in Dubai launched an educational campaign directed at families of people with autism and all members of society, continuing for a full month under the slogan “Empowering the Family for the Path to Effective Rehabilitation Services,” including a series of dialogue sessions and awareness workshops held in neighborhood councils. Dubai.

The campaign will work within two axes: the first is to spread knowledge of a number of issues related to autism spectrum disorder in terms of developments and diagnostic mechanisms, and prospects and opportunities for rehabilitation, and the second is to emphasize the role and skills of families and caregivers in supporting people with autism to develop their abilities and reach their fullest potential, in addition to examining vocational training and employment opportunities. For people on the autism spectrum.

The campaign was launched during a Ramadan forum held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, which began with the screening of an awareness film about the autism spectrum, followed by a welcome speech delivered by the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority, Maitha Al Shamsi, during which she stressed the importance of continuous communication between all parties concerned with developing plans and programs and developing solutions. To support, integrate, and expand the horizons of rehabilitation for people with autism, and the related improvement in the lives of their families, pointing out that awareness of the needs, requirements, and characteristics of autism should not be limited to one month of the year, but rather it is an ongoing process that is in line with the most important strategic goal of empowering them and enhancing their opportunities for community integration.

For his part, the Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its Board of Directors, Mohammed Al Emadi, praised the authority’s role in providing all means of support to spread awareness of the issues of people of determination, including the autism group, praising the tireless efforts it is making to achieve the Emirate of Dubai’s strategy to empower people of determination.

The development and social care sector expert at the Community Development Authority, Dr. Hussein Masih, moderated a dialogue session that hosted the director of Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health, Dr. Ammar Hamid Al-Banna, who spoke about the latest medical findings in the field of diagnosing autism disorder. The session also hosted a behavior analysis specialist at the Center Dubai Child Development Raneem Ahmed Obaidat, who spoke about the importance of family awareness of autism spectrum disorder and effective rehabilitation services, to choose appropriate rehabilitation services.

The Academic Director of Blossom Nurseries in the Emirates, Mai Zalat, spoke about the importance of early inclusion in kindergartens, and the role of kindergartens in early detection of autism spectrum disorder. Regarding the topic of inclusive employment, the director of My Maximus Center, Nahid Mudathir, explained the opportunities and requirements for inclusive employment for people with autism.

The Dubai Autism Center organized an awareness workshop entitled “The Importance of Strengthening Family Relationships with Autistic Children,” in which the Director of Community Awareness and Certified Applied Behavior Analysis Specialist at the Dubai Autism Center, Iman Abu Shabab, discussed a number of topics about the importance of family support programs and methods for strengthening parents’ relationships with their children with autism.

The session highlighted the positive impact of the efforts made by the Dubai Autism Center on the family and social levels through its launch of many training programs for parents and social initiatives, the most prominent of which were the annual autism awareness campaign, the free consultation initiative, and the free comprehensive screening and evaluation campaign. The evening was hosted by Dr. Suzan Ahmed, a parent of an autistic child, who reviewed her experience and how, through acceptance and awareness, she was able to turn the challenge into a success story and completely change the course of her son’s life.

Medical examinations were also provided to attendees with the participation of Al Jalila Foundation in Dubai Health.

. The campaign includes interactive dialogue sessions under the supervision of specialists in diagnosis and rehabilitation, and awareness workshops to build the capabilities of families and highlight rehabilitation opportunities.