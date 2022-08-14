Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and among the priorities of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, the Community Development Authority in Dubai announced the disbursement of additional amounts to about 1,101 minors registered with the Authority from low and medium incomes, With the aim of providing the necessary means of support before the beginning of the new school year to facilitate the completion of their needs, provided that the assistance is disbursed to cover all eligible target group by the end of this August.

The Director-General of the authority, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means of support, especially for groups with middle and low incomes.

He said, “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the beginning of the school year, provide additional support for our minors, to help them provide for their basic needs and reduce the financial burden on Emirati families.”

Julfar added that the authority will continue to study the needs of minors, and follow up on changes that occur to them, to take appropriate measures to ensure a decent life for them under the best conditions, and to enable them to realize their dreams and aspirations.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, adopted a wide range of decisions supporting citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, at various levels. , During the last period.

The committee’s decisions included the allocation of residential lands, and an increase in the value of financial benefits provided to the neediest categories of citizens of the emirate, by 58% compared to 2021, to reach about 438 million dirhams distributed among beneficiaries registered with the authority and new cases.

The committee also recently approved, as part of the first package of its programs and initiatives, a new financial benefit of 44 million dirhams for people of determination from the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to provide the elements of a decent life for all citizens, led by people of determination.

The efforts of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs focused on providing all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a specific work strategy that ensures optimal achievement of the objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this file.

• The aid will be disbursed to the beneficiaries at the end of August.



• The step comes among the priorities of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.