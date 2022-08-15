EP Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:31



The Minister of Water and Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, warned this Monday of a new break in the pumping of the Rambla del Albujón that “has caused an increase in the entry of water into the Mar Menor”, for which he has requested the Ministry to Ecological Transition that repairs the fault “today” so that the installation “works normally again”.

“We are at the most delicate time of the year, where any slight variation can trigger an episode of anoxia or an increase in chlorophyll with very serious consequences, so they cannot let a single day go by to repair it,” said Luengo.

According to the data that continuously measure the entry of water through the boulevards, «the breakage could have occurred during the night of last Friday and since then an entry of 180 liters per second has been recorded, 50% more than the previous days », indicated the counselor in a statement sent by his department.

On the other hand, Luengo encouraged the Ministry to “increase transparency and communication of incidents in real time”, since “the regional government is making great efforts to reinforce the follow-up and monitoring of the Mar Menor and communicate it daily to the population, and this type of problem should also be counted so that we do not have to find out when detecting a large increase in the volume of water entering El Albujón”.

Finally, he insisted that “the recovery of the Mar Menor is everyone’s task and the administrations must work in a coordinated manner and with as much information as possible about the evolution of the ecosystem.”