The Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, demanded this Monday, at the meeting of the Sectorial Conferences of Energy, Industry and Commerce, the withdrawal of the shock plan provided for in chapter I of title V of the Royal Decree of Energy saving and efficiency measures that the central government approved last week, and that will be mandatory as of this Wednesday, due to the uncertainty that it is creating among the affected sectors.

Four other autonomous communities have joined this withdrawal demand: Andalusia, Castilla y León, Community of Madrid and Galicia. Despite this request, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has ruled out this Monday that the entry into force of the energy saving decree will be modified or postponed.

Miguélez demanded that “given the magnitude of the measures contemplated by the royal decree, and that it has been prepared without taking into account the affected sectors such as SMEs, the self-employed and companies, or the regional and local administrations, that the Conference of Presidents and a specialized technical forum».

To the meeting of the three sectoral conferences: Energy; Tourism and Environment and Commerce, which was held electronically, was attended by the ministers of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and the regional councilors with powers in the matters of said sectors. From the Region of Murcia, in addition to Valle Miguélez, there was also the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño.

The counselor explained that “small businessmen are being blamed for a disastrous energy policy of the Government of the nation that is not giving results. Our freelancers and businesses cannot assume certain additional costs to those required by the royal decree, such as the installation of doors, requiring the private sector, when they should be recommendations.

Miguélez criticized that the royal decree does not have a technical or economic report that evaluates the impact of these measures for the productive fabric or its repercussion; nor does it indicate who will be in charge of carrying out the inspections and with what means.

Geographic situation



In addition, the regional government criticizes that the royal decree does not take into account the geographical situation of the different regions and applies a single criterion, in the case of temperatures, “in a country as diverse as Spain.” The counselor insisted on the need for “the technicians to set criteria such as temperature, depending on the business activity and the territorial situation. A business in Galicia, the Canary Islands or the Region of Murcia is not the same when it comes to talking about temperatures, which is why we have demanded that these aspects be dealt with in a technical forum agreed upon with experts and the productive sector.”

In this sense, he recalled that even the Technical Building Code establishes different climatic areas to set the construction characteristics in the different areas of Spain.

Miguélez also requested administrative simplification and seeking alternatives to reduce the high price of electricity. In this regard, he recalled that energies such as thermal and nuclear would help in the transition process to the full use of renewables.

In the same way, he demanded that business activities that use renewable energies be taken into account. “If a store uses solar energy and has storage, why can’t it have its storefront turned on after 10:00 p.m.?” he asked.

The Minister of the Presidency, for his part, also demanded an extraordinary financing line for the autonomous communities, since “the energy plan includes many obligations to fulfill, but it transfers the work of surveillance and control to the regional Administration, which supposes a unforeseen cost that we must face ».

For the counselor, this royal decree “is more political than technical” and the meeting held today “is the result of the improvisation to which the central government has accustomed us, which first summoned general directors for Tuesday, to end up citing today the directors, creating uncertainty in an issue as worrying as energy efficiency».

“The consultation with the communities had to have been before the preparation of the royal decree and not a posteriori, when it is useless because they have made it clear that the royal decree is not going to be modified,” he added.