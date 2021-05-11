Environment analyzes the composition of plots in Cartagena and the rest of the Region to set reference values ​​for metals and other substances Two technicians take soil samples from a plot in Los Camachos. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 10:45



The Autonomous Community has completed the necessary research work to define the Generic Reference Levels (NGR) for metals and metalloids in the region of Cartagena and the rest of the Region of Murcia, a classification that will establish the environmental risk of contaminated land admissible for human health.