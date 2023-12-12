The Autonomous Community, owner of the Alcantarilla vehicle inspection station (ITV) – the only one publicly managed after the liberalization of the sector in 2017 – is going to close this facility in the coming days as a result of the collapse in income due to the collapse of inspections, which have worsened even more this year after a continuous setback in recent years. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor, responsible for this service. In fact, only 12,560 inspections have been carried out this year, with data until November, which is almost half less than in 2022, when it closed with a total of 24,870.

And in a decade the total number of inspections in the Sewer ITV has sunk by more than 80%, since in 2013 63,069 were counted, a number that rose even more. until reaching a maximum peak of 68,119 in 2016. However, right after the process of liberalization of the sector, the decline of this venue, which had become a regional reference since its opening in June 1991, began. Precisely, in 2017 It dropped to 58,885 inspections, and in 2019 it fell to 49,913. Although it was with the pandemic in 2020 that the situation worsened more and only 29,680 were registered during that year, and 28,681 in 2021.

These numbers have meant that 350,000 euros of annual income is no longer even reached, when the cost of having the facilities open, with current expenses, maintenance and investment in equipment, as well as the payment of workers' salaries is stands at 1,196,000 euros per year. Precisely, the cessation of activity will force the twenty public officials and employees who carry out their work at this station to be relocated to other departments of the regional Administration. A process that will be carried out with full guarantees, the Ministry highlights.

In short, they emphasize that the situation had become unviable, since with this year's figures the total number of inspections foreseeable in December would be around 13,700 inspections, when the annual average for all inspections ITV of the Community is 34,600 inspections.

Because the strong competition in the market with the constant opening of new private stations that brought the service closer to citizens in all parts of the Region of Murcia has thus ended up giving the finishing touch to this ITV owned by the Community. And all despite the fact that their prices were cheaper. But it must be taken into account that from 8 stations there have now been a total of 43, distributed throughout Cartagena, Lorca, Jumilla, Caravaca de la Cruz, Molina de Segura, San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, San Javier , Yecla, Torre Pacheco, Totana, Mazarrón, Mula, Fuente Álamo, Cieza, Alhama de Murcia, Águilas, Santomera. In the Alcantarilla area itself it has a second ITV.

“Collapsed market”



“The market has collapsed in terms of the number of stations, so a maximum number of ITVs will have to be established, since enough business is necessary for operators to obtain at least a profit,” the president of the organization assures LA VERDAD. Association of Technical Vehicle Inspections of the Region of Murcia (Aitvemur), José Francisco Puche.

From this sectoral association, integrated into Fremm, they calculate that the current number of stations (43) would be more than enough to provide adequate service. Puche clarifies that “since 2017 they have opened exponentially until reaching this point”, so “regional regulation” would be important. He also adds that the limit figure “would depend on the lines, because having two is not the same as having four.”