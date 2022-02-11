THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:28



Promoting scientific vocations is the objective of the activities programmed by the Seneca Foundation, dependent on the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, to celebrate today the Day of Women and Girls in Science. The program has its own activities and others developed in collaboration with other academic and scientific institutions in the Region.

One of them is the GraFitiS project, developed in collaboration with the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (Fecyt), which consists of Arts Baccalaureate students from ten educational centers in the Region painting graffiti on the facades of their institutes or murals of women researchers chosen by themselves. Participating in this initiative are the Antonio de Nebrija center (Murcia), IES Beniaján (Murcia), IES Antonio Hellín Costa (Mazarrón), IES El Carmen (Murcia), IES Floridablanca (Murcia), IES J. Martínez Azorín (Yecla), IES José Ibáñez Martín (Lorca), IES Juan Sebastián Elcano (Cartagena), IES Ribera de los Molinos (Mula) and IES Ruiz de Alda (San Javier). The general director of Research and Scientific Innovation, Isabel Fortea, will visit the Antonio de Nebrija center in Murcia, where students are working on a graffiti that represents María Montessori, creator of the educational method that bears her name.

Fortea stressed that “this day is a way to give visibility to women scientists and promote these vocations among girls, since in engineering careers the proportion is one student for every four enrollments. That young people have women scientists as a reference is of vital importance to bridge that gap, especially since these STEM careers are the jobs of the future and the driving force of innovation.

Scientists in the Mediterranean



On the other hand, the Social Center of the University of Murcia (UMU) hosts the exhibition ‘Faces of Mediterranean Science’, produced by the Seneca Foundation within the European Mednight project and assigned to the UMU. The exhibition includes the portraits and biographies of 27 researchers still active, the vast majority unknown, who carry out their work in 14 Mediterranean countries. The complete program of activities can be consulted on the website of the Seneca Foundation.