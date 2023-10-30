In the last two years, the Community has assisted 17 women with mental health problems and victims of gender violence, through a specific assistance network formed by a team of professionals specialized in offering psychosocial support to women in situations of double vulnerability.

The Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz, explained during the opening ceremony of the I Women, Disability and Gender Violence Convention, organized by the ONCE Foundation entity, Inserta Empleo, that “all of these women have been attended and referred, previously, from the CAVI network or from the Community Emergency Center and always in coordination with the Mental Health network of the Murcian Health Service, as an essential tool for their recovery and socio-laboral reintegration.

Ruiz highlighted that women with disabilities who have been victims of gender or sexual violence “face double discrimination and, in some cases, are invisible to society, which is why they require specialized and permanent care.” .

In this sense, the Community offers a specific residential resource for women victims of gender violence and with mental health problems, in order to facilitate their rehabilitation and promote their autonomy. It is a medium-stay shelter managed by the Afesmo entity, with capacity for six people and with a comprehensive care service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

«Until this service was created, women who had mental health problems could not access any specific accommodation resources for victims of gender violence, since, due to their special needs, they could not be cared for in the usual shelters. », highlighted the head of Social Policy.

The counselor also stressed that “an investment of 190,000 euros has been allocated to the shelter managed by the Beto social entity to improve the accessibility of the facilities and thus serve women with motor disabilities or reduced mobility. At the same time, we work in coordination with social entities to address any case of gender violence regardless of what their disability may be.”

Homes for comprehensive rehabilitation



The residential resources offered by the Community to women with disabilities and victims of gender or sexual violence allow temporary accommodation for up to a year and a half, as well as the shelter of minors in their care and coverage of their most basic needs such as maintenance. and socio-health support.

In addition, the multidisciplinary team that permanently assists them offers them legal guidance and advice, psychological support, the development of pre-work skills and the practice of healthy leisure.

Prevention



The University of Murcia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality, carried out a research project in which 181 women with disabilities who were victims of violence participated, from which it appears that a very common characteristic in them is the lack of self-esteem and social isolation. In this sense, they require resources adapted to their disability to prevent future situations of violence and a quality intervention that allows a more effective recovery, as well as their job training.

In addition, the Community, together with the Down Syndrome Foundation of the Region of Murcia (Fundown), has prepared an easy-to-read guide on gender violence so that it can be understood by all people with disabilities.

Unique’



The Community and the Cermi Region of Murcia work together in favor of the equality of women and girls with disabilities through the ‘Únicas’ project, an initiative that promotes their social inclusion and equal opportunities, respecting all human rights and fundamental liberties.

This year, more than 300 women with disabilities championed the motto of this third edition, ‘I decide’, in the dozen workshops that have been given in different municipalities of the Region, such as Águilas, Cartagena, Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar or Yecla, and which will soon continue in the towns of Caravaca de la Cruz, Torre Pacheco and Cieza.

The workshops are carried out in collaboration with disability associations and local administrations following an active methodology to create meeting spaces in which to enhance the participation of these women. Conchita Ruiz announced that on November 28 this edition will culminate with a regional meeting of women with disabilities to be held in the city of Murcia.