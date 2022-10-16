The Government of the Region of Murcia, through the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, began this Sunday the payment of advances of direct payments 2022 of aid framed in the Common Agrarian Policy ( PAC), as it is the first regulated day to start payments for this campaign.

This measure will benefit about 10,500 farmers and ranchers in the Region, who will receive 17.8 million euros in advance, which will allow them to boost the activity they carry out while undertaking new investments in them.

Given that the European Commission approved the Regulation of execution 2022/1352 that allowed to increase the advance of the aid of the Common Agricultural Policy of the 2022 campaign, which may reach up to 70 percent in direct aid, the advances start with that percentage both in direct payments per area and in aid associated with livestock.

Thus, in the direct payments by area, the advance payment of the aid lines of the basic payment scheme will be made, the payment for beneficial agricultural practices for the climate and the environment (green payment), the scheme for small farmers and the aid associated with nuts and carob beans, depending on the location of the production units.

Regarding the aid associated with livestock, the Community initiates the advance payment in the aid lines associated with sheep and goat farmers who maintained special rights in 2014 and do not have admissible hectares for activation, the aid associated with sheep farms in the Peninsular Region, aid associated with goat farms in the Peninsular Region and mountain areas, aid associated with dairy cattle farms and aid associated with dairy cattle farmers who maintained special rights in 2014 and do not have admissible hectares for activation.