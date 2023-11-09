The party of the region’s businessmen staged this Thursday at the Business Excellence Awards, presented by the COEC employers’ association, served to demonstrate the unity and strength of the sector, but also their discouragement because the large infrastructures they need to grow still have not arrived. The president of COEC, Ana Correa, summarized them in the AVE, the ZAL, the expansion of the port of Cartagena and the improvement of roads.

His intervention was as expected and was in line with that of the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, who before an El Batel auditorium with more than a thousand attendees, reaffirmed his “fight” for the region to have “financing, “infrastructure and water resources that allow us to continue growing.” And he stressed that he will continue to make “things easy” for businessmen to mitigate “the increase in production costs, taxes and labor costs”, referring to the pressure exerted, according to him, by the central Administration. In the last four years alone, the Community has facilitated the arrival of 35 projects in the region with an investment of more than 515 million

In this sense, the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, recalled that to help the sector she approved the tax reductions “to make our greatest possible contribution to stability and security.”

The gala was enlivened by four flamenco performances. The first award, in the Agri-Food category, was given to the Ricardo Fuentes Group, by the president of the Murcian business association Croem, José María Albarracín; in Commerce, to Pacutos, by the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez; in Tourism, to Alfonso Torres, for Arroyo; and that of Services, to Limpiezas Venus, by the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez. Furthermore, in the Industry Department, it was given to Tecsumaga, who received it from the rector of the Polytechnic, Beatriz Miguel. The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, received the Innovation award for the Caetra project being implemented by the Development Institute (Info). It was given to him by the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez. The last one, at the end of the gala, was recognition of Ana Díaz del Río’s business career. López Miras delivered it.

The most emotional moment of the night came with the presentation of the gold badges. On this occasion they were imposed on the businessman José Ángel Díaz, who received them from the acting president of the Port, Pedro Pablo Hernández. Eugenio Buendía, from COEC Fuente Álamo, gave it to Admiral Aniceto Rosique. The last one was delivered posthumously to the manager of the Virgen de la Caridad Hospital, José María Ferrer, until his death in January. He was taken in by his widow Purificación Rodríguez.