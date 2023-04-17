The regional government has asked the Ministry of Agriculture for “exceptional measures” to deal with the extreme drought suffered by the Region and also requested new aid for the productive sectors that, “due to the enormous weather problems, see farms in danger and livestock, “as reported yesterday by the Community in a note.

During his attendance at the assembly of the Librilla irrigation community, the councilor Antonio Luengo assured that, “given the serious situation that dryland crops and extensive livestock are going through, stemming from a catastrophic situation that occurred in the previous campaign and that has been accentuated in the present due to the extreme drought that the Region is experiencing, the regional Executive has asked the Government of Spain for a package of measures to avoid endangering the viability of said farms.

He highlighted that “the current aid is totally insufficient” and explained that, after meeting at the Autonomous Tables for Nuts and Drought with agrarian organizations and cooperatives, he asked the minister Luis Planas to enable direct aid to the producers of dryland almond trees between 250 and 500 euros/hectare, depending on the type of crop, with a maximum of 25,000 euros per farm; and for cereal crops of oats, barley and wheat from 180 to 200 euros/hectare, which would cover production costs without taking harvest costs into account.

For extensive sheep and goat farming, he requested a premium per head of cattle of 30 euros, which would include the cost of feeding the herd exclusively based on feed.

He also called for the establishment of a series of tax measures, among which are the reduction of the Net Return Indices for the 2023 tax period in the objective estimation system of Income Tax, the IRPF; the exemption from the tax on real estate of a rustic nature; as well as the deferral of Social Security contributions. In his letter sent to the minister, he also requested the application of the community provisions of force majeure and exceptional circumstances, to make certain eligibility requirements and PAC aid commitments more flexible.

In addition, Luengo requested the authorization of relief irrigation at the time of greatest need to avoid the death of the plantations and to obtain minimum yields in the case of almond cultivation.