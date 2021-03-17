The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, requested this Wednesday the Ministry of the branch to “speed up vaccination”, since “the absolute priority at this time is continue to make progress in immunizing the general population», During the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS).

Pedreño asked that, so that the vaccination campaign is not slowed down, and taking into account that it would be convenient to vaccinate teachers before Easter, the shipment of other vaccines that can be applied to replace AstraZeneca’s is increased, which has been temporarily suspended, in order to “immunize this group as soon as possible,” according to sources from the Ministry in a statement.

In relation to the Consensus Plan reached with all the autonomous communities, the Health Minister expressed his “concern” regarding the compliance with mobility restrictions and how to ensure that this measure is respected. For this reason, he proposed that a special device be coordinated for the Father’s Day and Easter weekend, which is capable of ensuring this fulfillment.

Along the same lines, he again requested that strengthen air and port controls, especially if one takes into account that in neighboring countries the incidence rates “are much higher than ours”, and this implies “a greater risk of contagion”.

Epidemiological situation



Pedreño explained that the Region of Murcia “continues to improve for another week in its incidence rates”, with a further decline of 10%, consolidating the trend of the last month. Currently the incidence rate at 14 days is 65.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and from 30.2 to 7 days, below the national averages.

Despite the good situation registered and the favorable evolution of the figures, the counselor recalled that the Region continues to maintain restrictions «to avoid a relaxation of the population in view of the obvious risk posed by the detection of cases originating from the British variant of the virus. Thus, he commented that so far they have been detected 205 cases of this variant and two of the South African.

Once again, Pedreño reiterated the need to be cautious: “We cannot relax, we cannot allow our irresponsibility to lead to more infections, more hospital admissions and more deaths. This is not the time for crowds or carelessness», He insisted.

In this sense, he pointed out that “reducing social interaction, limiting outings to the essentials, the use of a mask, hand washing, maintaining a safe distance and the ventilation of closed spaces are resources within our reach to ensure our health and that of the people around us». «This virus does not understand physical conditions or ages. The health and well-being of all depends on our prudence ”, Pedreño concluded.