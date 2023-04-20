The Governing Council authorized this Thursday a line of aid from the Development Institute (Info) with European funds to encourage investment. The self-employed and ‘SMEs’ will be able to access subsidies of up to 50,000 euros. In total, 5 million euros will be allocated. The objective is to “generate jobs and improve competitiveness,” highlighted the Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño.

The aid, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER), will allow the self-employed and small and medium-sized companies to make investments “that help them grow, optimize their production processes and improve their competitiveness,” he stressed.

The aid, with a maximum amount per beneficiary of 50,000 euros, consists of a non-refundable grant of up to 45% of the investment for small businesses and up to 35% for medium-sized ones. The minimum investment of eligible projects will be 100,000 euros, intended for the acquisition of new tangible productive assets.

These grants allow investments in tangible assets for the creation of a new facility, the expansion of the capacity of an existing company, the diversification of production with new products or a transformation of the overall production process of an existing company.

Health purchases and awards



The Governing Council also approved this Thursday various purchases and investments in health, worth 14 million euros. Thus, the new contract for the patient feeding service of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital was authorized for a budget of 5.6 million euros, for a period of two years. The price increases by 15% compared to the previous contract to face inflation, with a sharp rise in the price of food. The objective is to “guarantee the quality of the food and the viability of the contract,” explained Ortuño. A flat fee for child nutrition products is included, with a maximum biannual cost of 111,133 euros.

The service includes the purchase of raw materials for preparing menus and diets for patients, as well as all extra food and child nutrition products required by the hospital and the comprehensive management of their supply.

Food safety must be guaranteed “as an essential requirement in the provision of the service, for which the successful bidder must establish and implement effective control systems and procedures.”

The Nutrition professionals will supervise the nutritional composition of the diets of patients for all Hospitalization Units, in addition to the Emergency Services, ICU, Day Hospital and Hemodialysis in those cases in which it is required, including therapeutic and basal diets. Likewise, the winning bidder, through her dietitians, will collaborate in the preparation of the menus in the terms defined by the hospital’s Nutrition Unit.

The new contract for the food service of La Arrixaca includes organic breakfasts

In addition to meeting the general quality requirements and characteristics of the raw material, the winning bidder will constantly maintain the supply of raw material for the preparation of the organic breakfast and snack.

For this purpose, the oil and tomato for its preparation will always be from certified organic production. Likewise, the ingredients of the homemade cake will necessarily be based on products made with ingredients from certified organic production, among others, flour, eggs, orange, lemon, yogurt, oil and sugar.

In addition, for a minimum of five days a month, the menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be prepared using raw materials from certified organic production.

The Governing Council also approved the tender for the purchase of nitrile gloves for exploration worth 5.7 million, as well as a game of 2.2 million for the acquisition of medicines for the treatment of anemia. In health matters, an item of 500,000 euros was also authorized to supply tests for the diagnosis of colon and rectal cancer.

housing and drought



The Governing Council analyzed the new Housing Law approved by the Government of Spain. The Minister of the Presidency crossed out the rule as “sectarian and interventionist”, and assured that “supply will decrease and prices will increase”, because “the owners will be less willing to rent their apartments”.

Ortuño also referred to the Drought Table, meeting this Wednesday in Madrid. The Government of Spain “does not listen to farmers and ranchers and is incapable of adopting relevant measures,” he said.

Finally, the Minister of the Presidency announced the launch of a web page for the next electoral appointment, on May 28. Citizens will be able to consult in ‘elecciones2023.carm.es’ all the information related to these elections, from their polling station to the members of all the candidacies.