The Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, informed the Governing Council yesterday of the creation of the Chair for Women Entrepreneurs and Directors of the Region through an agreement with the University of Murcia.

The chair was born, explained the counselor, with the aim of creating a space dedicated entirely to research, training, dissemination and visibility of the figure of female entrepreneurs in the Region. It will have financing of 40,000 euros per year.

One of its functions will be to promote, both from the academic perspective and from the management within companies, the relevant role of women in regional economic development.

The Governing Council, in addition, approved the expenditure of 1.4 million through the Institute of Development of the Region of Murcia in a line of aid to promote business entrepreneurship, especially innovative ones, and to relaunch or strengthen business initiatives affected for the pandemic.

Works in the Yecla hospital



It has also authorized the contracting of reform works in the Obstetrics and Pediatrics area of ​​the Virgen del Castillo Hospital in Yecla. The base budget for the tender is 845,442 euros and the execution period is five months.

Thanks to another of the agreements of the Governing Council, the Ministry of Health and the Official College of Pharmacists of the Region will sign an agreement that establishes the general lines of action in pharmaceutical care and provision.