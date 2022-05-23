The disagreements between the Autonomous Community and the Transparency Council of the Region of Murcia have reached the courts, in this case due to discrepancies over the procedure to be followed in hiring the staff of the body chaired by Judge Julián Pérez-Templado .

The latest episode of these disagreements has been the presentation of an administrative dispute by the Autonomous Community against the resolution of the president of the Transparency Council in which he calls for the provision of a position of legal advisor, whose suspension is demanded by the legal services of the Community as a precautionary measure.

Pérez-Templado has inserted a statement on the Council’s website giving publicity to the conflict under the title “The Community contests the Council’s seats”, and in which it reports on this latest clash so that the interested parties can “appear and appear in the cars”, indicates the president of Transparency.

The lack of agreement between both parties on how and who should be in charge of selecting the staff of the Transparency Council has meant that currently, five of the eight posts on the staff of this body are vacant.

Pérez-Templado complained a few weeks ago that «today the Council has less and less staff to carry out the tasks entrusted by the Transparency Law. In addition, the Council has to be challenging before the courts various calls made by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, which tries to provide the jobs of the Council’s staff exclusively by officials from the Regional Administration, in place of public employees from any other administration.

Basically, it is a struggle for the independence and autonomy of the Council before the Autonomous Community, the reason for the conflict that they also maintain with respect to the registry of their own documents that the Transparency body demands and that the regional Administration denies. In this way, anyone who wishes to submit a claim to the Council must do so in the records of the Community, the target of most of these complaints.

«The fact that the Council was only served by Community officials would detract from the neutrality and independence that it must preside over in all its actions. After all, the Community is one more of the set of entities subject to the control of the Council, like the rest of the public entities in the Region », indicates Pérez-Templado in one of his statements on the website of the body he presides over.