Traffic sign at one of the intersections of the F-36 highway, between La Palma and Torre Pacheco. / JMR / AGM

The extensions of the Hespérides and Los Molinos institutes, the improvement of health facilities in Barrio Peral and in the Santa Ana residential area, the City of Justice and the arrival of the AVE are just several examples of the large investments that the regional and state maintain without calendar for the municipality of Cartagena.