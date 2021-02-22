The regional government and the Croem employers will present this Tuesday, at 11 a.m., the second rescue plan for the hospitality sector, with a package of aid and measures to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on this group, according to the president from the business federation, José María Albarracín.

The distribution of the money from this second package has been the main obstacle to the agreement. «Like the aid that must be direct and non-refundable, the suspension of payment of Social Security contributions for the self-employed in the sector, which we are going to request jointly, and the development of other measures, such as the promotion plan of the hospitality industry ”, pointed out the president of Croem.

After the presentation of this plan, there will be a meeting with the national president of the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA) and the new regional leader of this association, Francisco Casado, in which the president López Miras, the spokesperson counselor, will also participate. Ana Martínez Vidal and the employment counselor, Miguel Motas.