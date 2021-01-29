The dire daily death toll continues to mark the development of the third wave of the pandemic in the Region, which is expected to reach a thousand deaths today. Based on the number of fatalities that have been recorded in recent days, which exceeds a fortnight, it is more than likely that the tragic figure will be reached this Friday.

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry reported that 19 people –15 men and four women– lost their lives due to the virus. One of them was 39 years old. Eight of the victims come from Murcia, four from Jumilla, three from Cartagena and the rest from Mazarrón, Cieza, Archena and Fuente Álamo. Since last March, the death toll from Covid has risen to 995.

In addition, the figures for hospital admissions and critically ill patients continue at very high values, so the daily number of deaths will probably continue to skyrocket in the coming weeks. According to Health data, the decline that occurred last Tuesday in the number of inmates in hospitals in the Region was a mirage, since in the last update the figure rises again to 1,130 admitted, 35 more than in the previous day.

The intensive care units (ICU), in addition, remain at 136% of their capacity with 167 patients, one less than in the last balance, according to official data.

By contrast, the decline in the contagion curve is already a palpable reality. In the last twenty-four hours, the Epidemiology services registered 954 positives, the lowest figure since last January 4, excluding weekends and holidays. The lower number of infections is accompanied by a decrease in the positivity rate, which falls below 10% after the 9,609 PCR or antigen tests carried out last Wednesday by health workers in the Region. Compared to a week ago, the number of daily infected has fallen by 45%.

Murcia, in the lead



The city of Murcia accumulates a third of the infections detected in the last balance provided, with 338 positives. They are followed by Cartagena, with 101 infected; Lorca, with 63; Yecla, with 52, and Molina de Segura, with 44.

Regarding the rest of the positives, 29 correspond to Cieza, 27 to Alcantarilla, 24 to San Javier, 24 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 20 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 19 to Mazarrón, 17 to Mula, 15 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 15 to Totana, 13 to La Unión, 12 to Alhama de Murcia, 11 to Bullas, 11 to Torre Pacheco, 10 to Ceutí, 10 to Jumilla, 10 to Santomera, eight to Beniel, eight to Fortuna, seven to Abarán, seven to Los Alcázares, seven to Archena, seven to Moratalla, seven to Alguazas, five to Cehegín and five to Fuente Álamo. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Active cases continue their de-escalation and fall to 15,037 patients, according to the balance of the Ministry, thanks to the 1,688 people who have overcome the virus in the last twenty-four hours. In total, the number of people affected by the coronavirus in the Murcia Region amounts to 93,441 since the start of the pandemic.