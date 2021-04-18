The Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, through the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), allocates 1.2 million euros in grants for associations, foundations and non-profit organizations hire unemployed youth beneficiaries of the National Youth Guarantee System, to carry out work of social interest.

The Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, stressed that “the purpose of this program is to acquire work experience and improve the options in the job market for young beneficiaries of the National Youth Guarantee System. In addition, new labor needs are detected in local sectors ”.

The subsidies are intended to defray the labor costs for hiring unemployed young people who are part of the National Youth Guarantee System.

Last year 28 entities benefited from this aid, hiring 82 young people (55 women and 27 men).

Likewise, the call includes an additional credit for these grants of 311,800 euros, which is foreseen in the budget for fiscal year 2021.

This initiative is co-financed by the European Social Fund through the Youth Employment Operational Program.

The call was published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) last Wednesday, April 14, and the deadline for submitting applications is 15 days.