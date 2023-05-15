The Community advances the period of high danger of the Special Emergency Civil Protection Plan for Forest Fires (Infomur Plan) and deploys all its means of surveillance and extinction as of this Monday as a preventive measure. This decision is made due to the high rate of risk of forest fire due to the high temperatures and lack of rainfall recorded during the previous weeks.

This was the decision adopted by the Minister of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who had to approve the modification of the Infomur Plan and which was presented this Monday in Fortuna. «It contemplates the extension of the high danger season of the same, which now begins on May 15 -fifteen days earlier than usual-, and ends on September 30. This supposes the deployment of the entire surveillance and extinction operation from this morning, “he said.

The reason why the plan is advanced is based on objective data. To date, during 2023 there were 49 forest fires with a total affected forest area of ​​19.32 hectares, and March, April and so far in May were especially hard months in this regard. Figures much higher than last year at this time, with 21 fires and 4.92 hectares affected.

The Infomur Plan establishes the hierarchical and functional organization and the action procedures aimed at protecting people, property and the environment in the event of a forest fire. It mobilizes more than 450 people among its surveillance, detection and extinction devices.

Surveillance is carried out by 20 fixed observation points located in strategic places and, as of June 1, also by 33 Civil Protection couples (2 in Lorca and 2 in Murcia) from 31 municipalities, who patrol their areas of influence. . In addition, a surveillance and coordination helicopter flies daily over the main natural areas of the Region and sends images to the Coordination Center. In the event of a fire that involves the action of more than one aerial means, it acts as coordination aircraft.

As for the firefighting operation, it has three helicopters that, in addition to their water discharge capacity, can transport forestry brigades to areas that are difficult to access by land. They are based in Alcantarilla, Sierra de la Pila (Abarán) and Zarcilla de Ramos (Lorca), in addition to a fourth bomber helicopter, owned by the State, based in La Alberquilla (Caravaca de la Cruz).

By land, there are 19 forest brigades to defend against fires, four brigades for rapid intervention, nine municipal brigades for immediate assistance, plus firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and the firefighting services of the municipalities of Murcia and Cartagena.

Juan María Vázquez highlighted that “more than 75 percent of the forest fires that occurred last year in the Region were caused by man, either due to negligence or intentionally, although the two largest fires in 2022, both in August and in Jumilla municipality, were caused by lightning.

Operability improvements



This year’s Infomur Plan contains a section on air coordination that improves operability when several firefighting aircraft are involved. In the case of fires in the urban-forest interface, sectorize the extinction command. In addition, it includes a Planning and Analysis Group, responsible for planning the actions carried out to control the fire, as well as analyzing the forecast of its evolution based on variables such as the weather forecast applied to the area of ​​the fire.