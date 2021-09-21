The regional government will complete in the coming months the installation of 1,000 probes distributed throughout the perimeter of Campo de Cartagena with the aim of

monitor the subsoil and prevent nutrients from reaching the quaternary aquifer that impact the Mar Menor. The Minister of Agriculture, Water and Environment, Antonio Luengo, presented yesterday the development of the project, on the eve of the visit that this morning to the Mar Menor the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius.

The network of humidity probes will guarantee efficiency in the use of water and fertilizers, which will allow to carry out a precision irrigation system, informed the counselor during his visit to a

farm located between La Palma and Torre Pacheco where the equipment is being installed, with technology from the Murcian companies Inam Ingeniería Natural and WidHoc.

This tool will help irrigators know in real time how they are cultivating and be able to apply the necessary measures to prevent nutrients from infiltrating the aquifer. The Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena participates in the project to transmit and transfer the data in real time to all farmers. In fact, this community moved ahead half a year ago and has already installed 50 probes on various farms.

Gallery.

Antonio Gil / AGM



The Ministry, for its part, started this program a few months ago, and it has been

one hundred control points, with 200 operational humidity probes. In order to demonstrate that agricultural activity is compatible with the preservation of the Mar Menor, the regional government wanted to visualize this “precision agriculture” project yesterday, coinciding today with the visit of the European Commissioner. The initiative is financed 80% by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), and the remaining 20% ​​with the Autonomous Community’s own resources. The investment reaches 1.4 million euros and will allow the monitoring of agricultural parcels around the Mar Menor through a lysymmetry network in more than 44,000 hectares of cultivation.

“A leading project”



Accompanied by agricultural representatives from Campo de Cartagena and researchers from the University of Murcia and the UPCT, the counselor stated that

“This is one of the many measures carried out by the regional government to act at the origin of agriculture” and to prevent diffuse pollution from continuing to occur in the Mar Menor.

He stressed that the leachate control system will favor a more effective and efficient use of water and fertilizers. He explained that the probes allow measuring the humidity at different levels of the soil, the electrical conductivity of the saturation extract, as well as the relative temperature and changes in the level of the aquifer, among other factors. Luengo pointed out that they will continue to improve “the environmental sustainability of irrigation in this area, reducing the pressure on the lagoon. It is a leading national and international project ».

The data received from the network of probes is managed and validated by the Geological Mining Institute of Spain, and the Cebas, belonging to the CSIC, for its treatment and subsequent use by the Irrigation Community. In addition to the 1,000 humidity probes, the Community is installing 50 flow meters, 25 rain gauges, 500 environmental sensors, 5 pyranometers, 5 complete weather stations, 55 leaf wetting sensors, and 25 piezometers to control the aquifer.

Martínez: «Dismantling the myth»



The president of the Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, Manuel Martínez, considered it important to “dismantle the myth that exists around agriculture in Campo de Cartagena. We are going to show that we are doing things right, and that we are leaders in the precision irrigation system. Added that

“Not all the problems of the Mar Menor are focused on agriculture”.