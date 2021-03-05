The Autonomous Community put this Friday back into service the Torreciega bridge, which has been closed to traffic since last January 20 in order to carry out works to improve the pavement and sidewalk. The commissioning of this infrastructure, which has an average daily traffic of 5,130 vehicles, is thus brought into service a little over a month.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, visited this Friday the works that “involve an improvement in mobility and road safety of the regional highway that connects Cartagena with San Javier (RM -F35), which is one of the main accesses to the urban area of ​​Cartagena, that connects with the industrial estates of Cabezo Beaza and Torreciega «.

“We have made a significant effort to conclude this action as soon as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience of a work that has managed to double the width of the accessible route, which now reaches 1.8 meters,” said the counselor. The performance, which is a regional investment of 123,579 euros“It is practically finished, except for the last auctions that will take place in the next two weeks,” according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The counselor highlighted “the investment commitment of the Community in improving the regional roads that run through Cartagena, both in terms of safety, comfort and prevention of floods.” He pointed out that three works are currently being worked on and are in bidding process for a fourth performance in the port city.

The counselor explained that the performance includes the rovation of the road pavement to improve road traffic, in addition to the placement of energy-efficient LED lighting and the installation of a bionda between the sidewalk and the road to increase safety measures for pedestrians.

The Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, stressed that the works “represent an improvement in mobility and road safety of the regional highway that connects Cartagena with San Javier (RM-F35), which is one of the main accesses to the urban area from Cartagena, which connects with the industrial estates of Cabezo Beaza and Torreciega, “according to municipal sources.

“These works seek to improve safety for pedestrians and respond to the demands of residents, who have been demanding more safety on the bridge for a long time. But they are also important for the mobility of Cartagena, because the bridge connects the urban area with the municipalities of La Puebla and La Aparecida«Arroyo said.

Unlocking the corridor to Cartagena



“The Corridor will not be Mediterranean without Cartagena,” said the counselor during his visit to the RM-F35 construction site, in which he demanded that the central government “also unlock high-speed access to Cartagena because they are, today, the ones with the most uncertainty in terms of deadlines, budget and execution commitments «.

Díez de Revenga defended that the «Mediterranean Corridor has to be complete and whole and that can only be achieved with full integration of the port of Cartagena and with the high speed in Cartagena «.