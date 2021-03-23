The Region of Murcia has administered until this Tuesday a total of 199,568 doses of vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca of the 243,285 received, a 82.03%, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In Spain they have been administered until this Tuesday 6,409,196 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, 83.4 percent of those distributed among the autonomous communities, amounting to 7,684,265 units. In addition, 2,156,598 people have already received the complete vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against Covid-19 based on data collected between December 27, the day the vaccinations began, and this Tuesday, March 23. However, the data for Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia and Madrid have yet to be consolidated.

Data from the department headed by Carolina Darias indicate that in that period a total of 5,106,465 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been received in Spain, with 5,064,095 doses administered and 2,047,849 people who have received the complete regimen; 650,400 corresponding to Moderna, of which 355,515 doses have already been inoculated and 108,716 have already received the two doses; and 1,927,400 from AstraZeneca, with 989,586 doses administered and 33 people receiving both doses.

By autonomous communities, Andalusia has already administered 1,202,553 out of 1,354,820 received; Aragon 207,118 of 240,985; Asturias 187,429 of 223,395; Balearic Islands 124,791 of 145,540; Cantabria 91,015 of 112,425; Castilla y León 431,153 of 509,755; and Castilla-La Mancha 271,647 of 353,815. Likewise, Catalonia has received 1,241,120 doses and has administered 1,011,890; the Valencian Community 713,840 and has already inoculated 569,061; Extremadura 204,405 (171,479); Galicia 464,875 (392,134 administered); La Rioja 58,715 (50,952); Madrid 1,028,695 (861,028); Region of Murcia 243,285 (199,568 administered); Navarra 113,285 (100,046); Basque Country 359,500 (277,455); Ceuta 9,890 (9,432); and Melilla 8,620 (8,937).