The Community has kept the fixed surveillance network against forest fires in the Region of Murcia activated since yesterday. This device is launched coinciding with the period of medium danger marked in the Infomur Plan, to which the Ministry of the Environment contributes with the bulk of the detection and extinction forces.

The surveillance points or ECO mesh are distributed in strategic enclaves from where, as a whole, visibility of the entire regional geography is obtained. In total, the network is made up of 20 infrastructures that will be active until October 15, daily, with a total of three people per position.

In addition to training on occupational risk prevention, communications, smoke detection and cartography, the personnel that make up this network are immersed in obtaining the certificate of professionalism in operations for monitoring and extinction of forest fires and support for contingencies in the natural environment and supervised by the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF). «Forest fire rangers detect smoke with the help of directional binoculars that have a built-in compass to give the exact location of the smoke column. In addition, they are provided with mapping of the coverage area so that they can more accurately locate the fire and also offer more information, their greatest value being the practical knowledge of the territory they monitor,” said the general director of Natural Environment, María Cruz Ferreira.

Once the fire is detected and located, the fact is transmitted to the Operational Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.