The Autonomous Community has acquired 33 homes to relocate families living in shacks in the municipalities of Murcia and Alcantarilla, and integrate them into society. This purchase is part of the policy of the regional Executive that facilitates access to the home for families.

This was announced this week by the general director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, after the signing of the deeds of the last home that the Autonomous Community has bought. The acquisition of these properties is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), through the shanty town eradication program that promotes social inclusion and the fight against poverty.

“We have executed more than three million euros of this program, exhausting the budget allocated for this year,” said the director, who reported that his department has already requested the extension of the item “to continue developing this housing program of character we manage from the regional administration ».

The Ministry of Development and Infrastructures is in charge of acquiring these homes, which are transferred to the town councils. Subsequently, the staff of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy and the NGO Habito will do a social accompaniment to help families in this process of social integration.