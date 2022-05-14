Sinaloa.- Hardly start of the dry season in Sinaloa and already some rural communities urgently need water supply through pipes, due to the low levels recorded in the water table.

The actions

Martin Abraham Salazar, manager of Concordia Municipal Drinking Water Boardreported that already It began with the provision of water through pipes in communities with greater shortage.

The towns most affected by water scarcity are: Malpica, Aguacaliente de Gárate, El Huajote, San Juan de Jacobo and Aguacaliente de Jacobo. All, according to the official, receive daily supplies.

“Apart from the supply of pipes, we are carrying out pumping work from areas that still have good storage to areas where this service is beginning to diminish and thus compensate for the shortage,” said the manager.

Affected sectors

In the valley area, specifically in the community of El Verde, where the largest agricultural and livestock production of this municipality is found, the aquifers are already well below their capacity, which is of great concern to agricultural producers.

The project

The official said that the municipal government is working on a project to improve service during the dry season. The construction of the Picachos-Concordia aqueduct progresses in its construction and could be finished in December 2023 so that it will come into operation in 2024.

It is one of the most important works in the last 30 years in this municipality and it is expected to supply the vital liquid to a large part of the communities that demand this service year after year.

“Undoubtedly, the construction of this work will solve the prevailing need of many towns that today suffer from lack of water, but we must be aware that two very hard years await us in this municipality due to the lack of this service.”

In the meantime, he maintained, the assistance plan for the towns affected by the shortage of drinking water will be maintained.

The Data

Hope

For the people of Concordia, the culmination of the Picachos-Concordia aqueduct would be the lifeline to avoid being hit so hard by recurrent droughts.