The autonomous communities have agreed to distribute the reception of 200 minors under guardianship in Ceuta to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has been triggered after the irregular entry of some 9,000 people last week. Faced with the huge number of minors who circumvented the Ceuta breakwaters from Morocco and the limited capacity of the city to accommodate them, the Ministry of Social Rights promoted an agreement between territories for a solidarity distribution of the children who were already in Ceuta. In the autonomous city, however, there are still about 800 children and adolescents identified after their entry in recent days and an undetermined number of children living on the street.

Of the 16 communities summoned to support the humanitarian emergency with reception places, only La Rioja has refused to offer the 17 places that the Ministry was proposing. La Rioja has maintained in the Territorial Council of Social Services held this Tuesday that it does not have enough capacity and has promised to take in just five minors, according to sources present at the meeting. The Valencian Community, which will assume the arrival of 13 children, has offered to house the 12 minors who would correspond to La Rioja until they have sufficient facilities.

The meeting has proceeded in a friendly atmosphere until the vote. It was then that Madrid has raised the tone and, although it has accepted its share of 20 children, it has been the only community to vote against. Madrid takes its part, but has wanted to show its disagreement, according to council participants. Madrid has criticized the immigration policy of the Pedro Sánchez Government and has pointed out the community’s effort in welcoming minors without extraordinary funding. Madrid has also questioned the council’s ability to make this sharing agreement binding.

The distribution proposal prepared by the department of Ione Belarra has taken into account, among other indicators, the population of each territory, the number of minors they welcomed, the rent per capita and the unemployment rate. This distribution model, known as the Share Proposal, is what the Basque Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu has defended since 2018 as the fairest formula to respond to the challenges of receiving immigration, in Spain, but also in Europe.

The distribution will only apply to minors who were already protected by the autonomous community before the crisis in order to give the protection system more scope to deal with the care of hundreds of new children and adolescents until their fate is resolved. . Many want to return and will be reunited with their families, but many others do not want to hear about returning to Morocco.

The Valencian Community, with the gesture of assuming part of the squares of La Rioja, will be the one that will host the most children and adolescents, a total of 25. Madrid and Galicia will assume 20 minors. And they are followed by Castilla y León (18), Catalonia (15), Castilla-La Mancha (14) and Andalusia (13). The Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, the communities with more guardianships than they are capable of assuming, have been left out of the cast.

The communities have come to the meeting with the assurance that the Government would pay for the care of the young people. Last Friday, the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Nacho Álvarez, sent an email to the regional councilors in which he informed them that, after a meeting with the Ministry of Finance, an extraordinary financing of five million euros would be available to contribute to the reception of minors in Ceuta. “I reiterate our gratitude for the effort you are making with the reception of these minors,” closed the letter.

Minister Ione Belarra has signed the agreement and hopes that the transfers can be carried out “in the shortest period of time” possible, although, she said, it will depend on each community and their possibilities to deploy the places. Bellarra has also stated, without specifying what information it is based on, that of the at least 800 minors entered irregularly last week and have been identified, approximately 200 will want to stay in the city.