Afonin: Deputies Kurinny and Drobot did not interfere in the elections in the Bryansk region

State Duma deputies from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Alexei Kurinny and Maria Drobot acted within the legal framework and did not interfere in the electoral process during the recent elections in the Bryansk region, but, on the contrary, demanded compliance with the law. This was stated by RBC First Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Yuri Afonin.