The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), following the results of the 20th Congress on Saturday, October 22, approved the introduction of a provision on opposing Taiwan independence to the party charter. This follows from the text of the resolution.

“Comprehensively, clearly and unwaveringly implement the policy of “one country – two systems”, resolutely suppress and contain the separatist forces advocating the so-called “Taiwan independence”,” the document says.

In addition, the Communist Party included in the charter the task of transforming the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) into an advanced world-class armed force.

The 20th CCP Congress was held from October 16 to 22 in Beijing.

On October 16, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the CCP Congress that China will continue to oppose the separatist actions aimed at the independence of Taiwan. He also stressed that China will resist hegemony and brute force politics. The Chinese President expressed his confidence that China’s historic victories over the past 10 years will bring great attention to the world.

Earlier, on October 15, Sun Yeli, spokesman for the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, said that the PRC does not exclude the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue, but it is against the supporters of the independence of the island and outside forces. Beijing’s goal is peaceful reunification, he said, so the people of Taiwan have nothing to worry about.

On September 28, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense announced that the PRC sent 31 aircraft and four warships to the island area. Taiwan, in turn, sent an air patrol to monitor the situation, and also issued radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

Prior to this, on September 19, China issued a warning to the United States and protested in connection with the statement of US President Joe Biden on Taiwan. The American leader then noted that the States do not encourage Taiwan to gain independence from China, but the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a military conflict between the island and China.

On September 14, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs approved the initiative to provide military assistance to the Taiwan administration against the backdrop of the situation with China. It involves the allocation of military assistance to the island for $4.5 billion over four years, as well as credit guarantees for military purchases in the amount of up to $2 billion.

The aggravation of the situation around Taiwan occurred after the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on August 2, despite China’s urgent request to refrain from this step. She called her visit a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

Taiwan is part of China but not under Beijing’s control. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities. Official relations between the PRC government and its island province broke off in 1949, contacts resumed in the late 1980s.