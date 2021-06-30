A middle-aged woman is about to take a selfie by Mao Zedong’s bedside. But first she elbows her husband. “Look how many books the leader had!” He exclaims as he presses the button on his cell phone. Other tourists gaze reverently at the chairs where the Great Helmsman sat, the table where he worked. Outside the residence of the former Chinese leader, the queue increases to enter. In the shade, a team of officials dressed in old Red Army uniforms, sitting on stools, silently take notes on historical explanations offered by an instructor.

The centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the festival of the holidays in the official calendar of Beijing, and the former headquarters of the Red Army, in Yanan, in northern China – where Mao and his troops established their base during the civil war with the Nationalist troops – bustling with visitors. Groups of citizens explore the caves where those soldiers lived for a decade. Others applaud the choirs that, from time to time, start with songs of the time. In the immense courtyard of the Museum of the Revolution, and under a blazing sun, officials in white shirts and black trousers raise their fists and recite in unison the oath of loyalty to the Party.

“Over time, those of us who did not experience this forget the deprivations and sacrifices that those heroes experienced. When we come to see it, we remember them and feel inspired for the future, ”recites a student from Xian Polytechnic University, who has come to Yanan on an end-of-year trip with her class. Other visitors repeat similar statements.

CCP militants in Yanan (China).

That they are so similar is not by chance. It is the message that the Party wants to convey. Since February, Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a colossal campaign, the largest since Mao’s time, for the CCP’s 91 million militants to study the official history of the formation and to draw precisely those conclusions. The slogan repeated over and over again in speeches and official media is “never forget the original intention, always remember the mission” from the early days of the institution.

The Yanan Museum of the Revolution narrates in detail that official version of the beginnings. The birth of the CCP in Shanghai, its refuge in the remote mountains of Jinggan and, above all, the harshness and suffering suffered by those soldiers during the Long March (1934-1935), of 9,000 kilometers in 370 days according to tradition, until they found refuge. Their worn espadrilles, their threadbare uniforms, their old-fashioned weapons are on display.

Absent from the narrative are the extensive purges that were launched in Yanan. Or, later in the historical account, the millions who died in the famine caused by the Great Leap Forward (1959-1963), the failed attempt at accelerated industrialization of a then mainly rural economy. The time of the catastrophic Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) is reduced to three photographs: the thaw with the United States; the death – in a suspicious plane crash – of Lin Biao, Mao’s heir apparent in disgrace; the beginning of the trial against the so-called Gang of Four, the leaders who after Mao’s death were blamed for the excesses of that decade.

It is a very different panorama from the one that prevailed in 1981, when the country tried to shake off the horrors of that chaos. At that time, the party, under Deng Xiaoping’s control, issued the ruling that Mao “made 70% right decisions, 30% wrong.” A conclusion that a few years ago could be read in another museum, that of Shaoshan, the hometown of the Great Helmsman.

But that conclusion has been hidden from current official history, which depicts China, and the party, as an unstoppable force that has overcome impossible obstacles to transform a poor country humiliated by foreign forces into a growing and increasingly wealthy power. , in which everything always gets better. A very attractive version for the Chinese population.

During Xi Jinping’s tenure, the emphasis has been on avoiding “historical nihilism,” those versions of the past that criticize mistakes and differ from the narrative imposed by party leaders. In April, the Central Cyberspace Administration (ACC) made a phone number and a web page available to the public to report anyone who distorted the official historical version, criticized party leaders, or spread a “slanderous” image of heroes and martyrs. In May, according to the ACC itself, it had already censored more than two million “harmful” comments on the internet.

One of the rooms of the new Museum of the History of the Communist Party of China in Beijing ROMAN PILIPEY / EFE

The advantages of managing history is something that the party has always been clear about. In Maoist times, senior officials appeared and disappeared from photos, depending on whether or not they had fallen from grace. Even today, Zhao Zhiyang, the CCP general secretary who was removed from office on the eve of the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, remains erased from the public narrative. But Xi, an avid student of history, seems especially aware of the importance of controlling the past as a tool to control the future.

“If we have a deep knowledge (of History) it is not difficult to realize that without the leadership of the Communist Party of China, our country and our people could not have achieved the successes of today, nor reached the position that we occupy now. in the world ”, declared the president of the country and general secretary of the CCP as early as 2015.

In Xi’s time, “history is legitimacy,” writes David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, specialized in analyzing the content of Chinese media. Not only that: a historical narrative charged with “positive energy”, and that anoints the current president as the heir to the legacy of a benevolent Mao and father of the country, reinforces Xi in the face of a fundamental next year: in 2022 it will be celebrated the 20th Party Congress, which must confirm him in office for at least five more years, after having eliminated the rules that forced him to leave power after a decade in it.

“The party has always relied on its history of the success of its revolution and then economic development to shine its current legitimacy; this rewriting of the official historical narratives to elevate Xi along with Mao in the pantheon of great leaders is a significant maneuver, ”recalls the Eurasia Group consultancy in a note. The initiative, he believes, “confirms the consolidation of Xi’s political power and further underpins his absolute political authority before his more than likely re-election” in Congress.

A group of people gaze at images of Mao Zedong at the Communist Party of China History Museum in Beijing THOMAS PETER / Reuters

In the version collected this year in the official book Brief History of the Communist Party of China, the old criticisms of the Great Helmsman for the chaos, purges and deaths of the Cultural Revolution have disappeared. Instead, that campaign comes to be praised as an anti-corruption measure – precisely, the house brand Xi’s tenure, which has disposed of important political enemies through a broad operation against the venality of public officials. The turbulence of that era is attributed to “insufficient implementation of its correct ideology.” And the apostille of “this bitter historical lesson must not be forgotten” disappears in the section that describes the Great Leap Forward.

The new one Brief history The official also dedicates a huge role to Xi. A quarter of its pages are devoted to examining and praising his tenure as that of a charismatic leader who always puts the interests of the population first. His management of the covid-19 pandemic alone fills five of the volume’s 531 pages.

The same narrative is described in the brand new Museum of the History of the Communist Party of China, inaugurated in Beijing with all the fanfare by Xi himself on the eve of the centenary. Of its three floors, the first presents a detailed account of the early days. The last one is devoted almost entirely to the “New Age” of the current president, featured in a hundred photos and videos to illustrate his present and future achievements: from eliminating poverty in the countryside to his space program.

In Yanan, the organized study and visitor groups of the so-called red tourism they keep coming. Almost everyone visits the place for the first time; They don’t know that, where a souvenir stall has been set up today, a Mao impersonator used to make a living. For a few yuan, tourists would photograph themselves with him in the classic poses of the founder of the new China. Now there is no trace of the man. Did something happen to you? Have you moved to another corner? Has your business fallen victim to historical nihilism? “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” mutters a guard.