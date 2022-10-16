Addressing Party delegates, Xi Jinping said, “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is very important and takes place at a delicate moment, when the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups begin a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way.”

While experts expected that the conference would witness securing a third term for the Chinese president as leader of the ruling party and president of the country, as he abolished the presidential term limits in 2018, the position of the second man has not yet been decided, as Li Keqiang previously announced that this year is his last after 9 years in the position.

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party

It is always held in the fall for a week.

About 2,300 senior party members gather in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Among them, 200 members of the Central Committee have voting rights, as well as 170 substitutes.

This Central Committee is responsible for electing the 25-member Politburo.

In a narrower class within the party, the 7 most powerful members of the Politburo are appointed, in what is known as the Politburo Standing Committee.

The ruling party congress is the most important meeting of the five-year political cycle of the Communist Party of China.

During which it announces new promotions and key appointments including party leader and passes an assessment of the party’s progress.

It determines the direction of the next five-year cycle and the party’s policies.

Shi at the top of the party pyramid

The incumbent President Xi Jinping was elected to a second term in March 2018 for a 5-year term.

As the General Secretary of the Central Committee, the Chinese president is at the top of the pyramid.

He also holds the title of Chairman of the Central Military Commission and President of China.

The first two titles are up for renewal at the party meeting.

However, the title of president who holds the least power despite being the most internationally used will be renewed in the NPC next year.

Being awarded the title of Principal Leader in 2016, elevated Xi to the same level as previous leaders Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin.

Expectations are made for a new addition at the 20th Party Congress, which is the revival of the title of “Party Chairman”, which is Mao Zedong’s title.

Competition for the position of the second man

The future of Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who has turned 67, is one of the most closely watched changes in the political adjustment.

In the past, the list of conditions and qualifications for the next Chinese prime minister stated that he should not be more than 67 years old.

And that he “has previously served as deputy prime minister, and ran several economies at the local state level as head of the party in them.

Last March, Lee said that this year would be his last year as prime minister, a position he has held since 2013.

The current deputy prime ministers are Han Zheng, Hu Chunhua, Liu He, and Sun Chunlan – the only woman in the Politburo.

Chiang Li named 4 people who may join or remain in the standing committee and have a chance to replace him as prime minister: Hu Chunhua, Hu Jintao, Liu He and Wang Yang.

Reports also suggested that Li Qing, 63, the party chief in Shanghai and one of Xi’s most trusted aides, and Deng Xiuxiang, 60, who is also one of Xi’s top aides, could be chosen.

Internal and external challenges

The academic specializing in international affairs, Samir Al-Kashef, said that the conference is a renewal of the blood of the central committee of the party every five years, which is concerned with implementing the decisions of the national conference, leading the party’s work and representing the party externally.

Al-Kashef added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the conference comes amid internal challenges, led by the Corona pandemic and the hard-line policy of the Chinese administration towards “zero Covid”, as well as external ones related to tensions with the West, especially America, whose new strategy has identified China as the only competitor to Washington in restoring shaping the world order.

He expected that the 20th Party Congress would witness the reappointment of the current leader, Xi Jinping, for an unprecedented third term, in light of the unprecedented surge in the army, which has become more professional, as well as its extensive campaigns against corruption.