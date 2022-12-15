The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority announced that every company or establishment registered in the UAE has automatically become part of the Kashif initiative, which means showing the name and number of the calling party to the recipient of the call, which enables the recipient to know the contact and gives him the freedom to respond or not.

The TRA had launched this initiative gradually, starting from mid-2021, in cooperation with service providers, in the context of the concerned parties’ interest in customer satisfaction and happiness with telecommunications services in the country, and it is expected to have an impact in the future by reducing unwanted calls.

The TRA indicated that it had enacted the regulations and executive procedures related to this feature, which come as part of the development system aimed at enhancing the confidence of customers in the telecom sector in general and in calls received from numbers of private sector companies in particular, and to reduce the dissatisfaction of subscribers of the telecom sector with anonymous calls. Today, the customer can identify the name of the calling party, whether the call is from a mobile phone number or from a fixed phone number.

The authority confirmed that the launch of this feature came after reviewing the best international practices and standards, holding consultations with service providers about the initiative, identifying the necessary regulatory tools to activate the feature, and making the necessary adjustments to the networks of service providers to activate the feature, in addition to conducting technical checks on mobile phones in coordination With manufacturers to ensure complete readiness.

On this initiative, Eng. Saif Bin Ghalaita, Executive Director of the Department of Technology Development Affairs at the Authority, said: “We all receive calls, and often they are from unknown numbers or not registered in the recipient’s phone. This initiative falls within the Commission’s keenness to take into account the interests of the concerned parties, especially the customers who will be able, thanks to this feature, to know the name of the calling party, and thus have the decision to answer the call or not.We are confident that this initiative will contribute to enhancing the happiness of our customers The telecommunications sector in the country, and we thank the service providers for their cooperation in this context.

Eng. Bin Ghalaita added, “The detector feature is unprecedented in the region. It was activated automatically for all calls, and it embodies best practices aimed at providing high-end telecommunication services, taking into account the needs of customers. We, at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, are continuing to implement an ambitious strategy to enhance services in this vital sector, which reflects on the happiness of society, in implementation of government directives in this regard.”

It is noteworthy that the authority began applying this feature to the numbers of the banking sector, as the first sector, and then it was circulated to the rest of the sectors such as the health sector, the hospitality sector, the education sector, and others, to start applying this feature to all numbers of private sector companies during the year 2022, and this feature includes fixed numbers Mobile numbers registered in the name of private sector companies.

The Authority confirmed that this feature is considered the first line of identification with the contact, however, with the presence of this feature, customers must adhere to the directives of the private authorities related to not disclosing personal information such as account number, password numbers, identification words, and others.