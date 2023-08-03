EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On the narrow roads that cross the Pacífico neighborhood, in Comuna 8 of Medellín, there are steps painted yellow. On some walls they are also accompanied by arrows of the same color that point to where people should move in the event of a catastrophe. Being in a hillside area, almost at the top of the northeastern mountain, where you can walk after taking the Metrocable, the neighborhood is under three risks: a torrential flood, a mass movement and rock fall. “And for each of these scenarios, we have our own evacuation route,” says James Rúa, community leader and part of the community action board.

Panoramic view of the city of Medellín from the El Pacífico communal headquarters. Andres Felipe Restrepo

The history of Pacífico, like some of the neighboring neighborhoods, is linked to violence. Many people migrated there in the early 1990s from Urabá. Others, like Dairo Urán, president of the board, arrived pushed by the high prices. “The same city displaced me because I no longer had a way to pay rent. We arrive here, as they say, with one hand behind and one in front. And by then, the neighborhood was just boards and plastic.

Things have changed. It already has concrete houses and even a sewer thanks to the pressure they exerted together with the Medellin Slope Movement. Likewise, they are one of the few neighborhoods in the area that have a neighborhood risk management plan. Not only do they know what they are vulnerable to, but they have been adapting and intervening strategic pieces of the neighborhood to reduce the risk. At the board headquarters, for example, they have a series of maps that indicate the risk there is by sector and what the people who live there feel insecure about. These maps also identify who lives in each house or if vulnerable people, such as the elderly, inhabit them. Everything to know where everyone is if something happens. Everything to be prepared.

This risk management plan, moreover, is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Thanks to a scholarship that they won with the Ministry of Sciences and the support of the Pascual Bravo University, they have been able to carry out more rigorous monitoring of their surroundings, such as the La Rafita ravine, which in September 2020 expanded as an avenue torrential. “The water came so strong that it hit the side here and created waves. One felt that it could be done up surfing”, comments Urán, while pointing to a house whose structure was washed away by the water.

James Rúa, Pablo Segura, Dairo Urán and Isidoro Manco leaders of Movimiento Laderas. Andres Felipe Restrepo

Due to that experience, last month the entire community created a retaining wall right in that area through volunteer work, which they hope is temporary. “Ideally and logically, the Medellín administration would be the one to do these things and put up a more secure wall for us,” explains Urán. Although no one has much faith. All the preparation of the neighborhood have been done by themselves. “From the community”, they repeat over and over again.

Now that La Rafita is lower, they monitor it in two ways. Through the Early Warning System of Medellín and the Aburrá Valley (SIATA), which gives them light on what the rains will be like, and through what Urán calls “human monitoring.” “After a rain, one of the leaders comes and checks the ravine, sees if large rocks have moved and makes a photographic report that he sends to a WhatsApp group that we have,” he explains. If they decide that there is an alert, they inform the community, of about 1,600 people. In that case, “they stay inside their houses, but at the door. And they must have a kit with your documentation ready in case something happens to the house while you evacuate; that nothing important is left inside.

A panel of neighborhood experts

Standing in front of the risk maps, Dairo Urán sentences something that has already become a landscape. “Now comes the climate change crisis,” he says. But he also adds something that few say: “And for that we are also preparing.” Together with the Movement of Hillsides, various processes from Comuna 8 have joined the IPCC: the Inter-Balance Panel on Climate Change, an educational cause reminiscent of the other IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an authority that brings together more than 200 scientists, who review the latest evidence that exists on this phenomenon worldwide.

House affected by torrents of water in November 2020. Andres Felipe Restrepo

“The first thing we did with the IPCC [interbarrial] was to collect the reports made by the IPCC [intergubernamental], but asking ourselves, what is that 1.5°C in my neighborhood?”, points out Hendys Paola Guzmán Tenjo, a member of the Tejearaña Collective Project and the Medellin Hillside Movement articulation, referring to the agreement that exists at the international level so that the increase in the planet’s temperature is no greater than 1.5°C by the end of the century. From there they have two missions. One is to do pedagogy on the science of climate change so that the community knows what it is about. In some of the cases, for example, they began to put layers of clothing and blankets on a person to exemplify how greenhouse gases are increasing the temperature of the earth. On another occasion, they invited Colombian scientist Paola Arias, one of the authors of the latest IPCC report, to give a talk.

The second is to provide understanding from different expertise, as the intergovernmental IPCC does. “Within each territory, on the upper, middle, and lower slopes, each one has a different territorial knowledge,” adds Guzmán, so those convened under the inter-neighborhood IPCC can provide new data not only on how climate change impacts them, but how to adapt to it. In fact, it was the Movimiento de Ladera that asked the Medellín administration to declare a climate emergency, as it ended up happening in November 2022.

And it is that the IPCC is part of something bigger: it emerges from one of the four popular schools of autonomy that the Movement has. Two, located in El Faro, also in Comuna 8, are about food and water security. One more is about energy, in the Pacific, and the last one – from which the IPCC comes out – is about climate action, which is transversal to the other three, which brings together people from the entire commune.

With the energy school, in addition, in Pacífico they are fine-tuning a Pelton wheel prototype to give light to the headquarters of the Community Action Board. Currently, it is a motorcycle wheel, but without the rim, to which kitchen ladles were glued around it. Water collected from the rains and from La Rafita reaches it to make it spin. That movement is converted into energy which, in turn, becomes light. But Urán explains that they are working to make it from a lighter material to improve the process.

Access routes and evacuation signage. Andres Felipe Restrepo

And it is that as Guzmán says, the point of all this work is to stop seeing nature as an enemy and to see it as an ally. The water from La Rafita, which previously took away five houses, is also at this time the one that will give them light. It is a matter of adapting: of preventing. “They taught us that the fight is with the mountain or the ravine,” says Guzmán at an event in Bogotá where they are exposing what their IPCC is about. “They tell us that we were daring in going to live there, on the hillside, as if one chose where to live. That is why today we have to get rid of that discourse that nature is the threat”.