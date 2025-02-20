The commons ask for explanations to the Government for the withdrawal of posters of public workers in favor of Palestine

The withdrawal of some posters and flags with political messages of one of the plants of the headquarters of the Department of Equality and Feminism has generated discomfort both among groups of workers of the Generaltiat and among members of the Government. The Communs have claimed the appearance in the Parliament of the Minister, Eva Minor, while the assembly of workers accuses of censorship of the Services Directorate.

The controversy originated on Tuesday, when from the Ministry herself we proceeded to withdraw posters in favor of Gaza and a demonstration to claim the high fire, as well as Palestine flags and, also, signs of the Syndicat de Llogateres. All these materials were hung on the third floor of the building and, according to the workers, were removed by order of the Department of Services.

From the Department they assure this medium that they are still reviewing the episode, although they advance that “administrations have the duty to maintain neutrality in common spaces in public buildings.”

This measure has, according to the assembly of workers, “a very clear intentionality”, since other posters with political expressions have not been withdrawn. It is, as reported, a case of “censorship” and a “flagrant violation” of freedom of expression. In addition, the administration shaves that this gesture “contradicts the values ​​that theoric, seems to defend” and regret that “call into the real commitment of administration to social rights.”

This same Tuesday, the Commons registered a request for appearance of the Minister, Eva Minor, before the Parliament Equality Commission to respond for these facts. The Communs are one of the main partners of the PSC Government, with which they keep open usual negotiation channels.